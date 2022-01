EXCLUSIVE: Matthew Arnold, the creator and executive producer of NBC’s Emerald City and Siberia, will soon unveil his first graphic novel Eden, a sci-fi story exploring a new and controversial approach to incarceration. The graphic novel illustrated by Riccardo Burchielli (DMZ, Highway to Hell) will become available in digital form via Amazon’s cloud-based service ComiXology Originals on March 29. It’s set for publication in print by Dark Horse, the legendary company behind titles including Black Hammer, Hellboy, Sin City and The Umbrella Academy, on July 12. Eden is billed as a story told in five chapters about starting over. When a...

