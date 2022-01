Sherwin-Williams, a paint manufacturer and distributor, was sued Wednesday in California Northern District Court over the enforceability of a sub-contractor…. Sherwin-Williams, a paint manufacturer and distributor, was sued Wednesday in California Northern District Court over the enforceability of a sub-contractor agreement. The lawsuit was filed by Krankemann Law Offices P.C. on behalf of Troy Tobon, a flooring installer who contends that he qualifies as an employee of the company under California law. Sherwin-Williams is represented by Baker Hostetler. The case is 3:22-cv-00375, Tobon et al v. The Sherwin-Williams Company, Inc.

LAW ・ 5 HOURS AGO