Economy

Argentina sees Strike

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article• Strike, a bitcoin-based wallet and exchange service, is now in Argentina for users...

investing.com

Strike wallet is 5th most popular finance app in Argentina, but where’s the BTC?

Strike’s digital wallet has become the fifth most popular finance app in Argentina within a week of its launch. The firm, led by hoodie-wearing CEO Jack Mallers, rolled out its crypto payment services for the Argentinian market on Jan 12. Strike is famed for enabling Bitcoin (BTC) payments via the Lightning network, particularly in El Salvador.
TECHNOLOGY
beincrypto.com

Lightning Network-Powered App Strike Launches in Argentina With Limited Usability

Argentinian users are beneficiaries of what Strike’s CEO calls “a superior financial service,” although not all users are happy. Strike launched in Argentina recently, but all is not well, and some users feel misled. It is impossible to buy, sell, or hold bitcoin in the Argentinian iteration of the Strike wallet. One user reported that the app receives bitcoin payments via the Lightning Network but converts it to USDT for storage in the wallet. There was no mention of this in the original announcement made by Strike. He also reported that he could send USDT to exchange and receive bitcoin.
CELL PHONES
Argentina 2022 inflation to reach 54.8% -cenbank poll

(Reuters) – Inflation in Argentina is expected to reach 54.8% at the end of 2022, according to a central bank poll of analysts released on Friday, 2.7 percentage points higher than estimated in the same survey last month. The poll also showed that analysts expect the economy to grow...
BUSINESS
Argentina bonds fall on split between government and IMF

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina’s sovereign bonds fell on Thursday after its economy minister said it would be difficult to reach agreement with the International Monetary Fund on refinancing the nation’s $45 billion debt due to differences over its deficit. The South American government and the multilateral...
AMERICAS
US Is Currently the Highest Exporter of LNG in the World

The energy crisis in Europe and the shortages in China have increased the demand for American shipment of liquefied natural gas leading the country to become the top exporter of LNG surpassing Qatar and Australia. For the first time, the US exports of LNG surpassed 7 million tonnes in December.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Firefighters battle forest blazes in Argentina

With temperatures climbing upwards, firefighters were deployed ahead of the weekend to forest fires in nine of Argentina's 23 provinces, including one blaze that has been active for more than a month. "The fire is 50 kilometers from Bariloche, but there is no risk of evacuation for the moment," one firefighter told AFP. Fires in the forested areas of southern and central Argentina are an endemic occurrence during the summer.
ENVIRONMENT
Mountaineering drama in Argentina: German dies in avalanche

Tragedy in the Southern Andes: An avalanche erupts near Mount Aguja Guillaumet during a trekking tour in Argentina. Any help to a German would come too late. A woman from Austria survived the crash with serious injuries. In the south of Argentina, a German mountaineer was killed in an avalanche...
ACCIDENTS
Spain sends warships to Black Sea, considers sending warplanes

MADRID, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Spain has sent warships to join NATO naval forces in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea as tension in the region rises over the Russian military build-up on the Ukrainian border, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on Thursday. A mine-sweeper is already en route and...
MILITARY
Infant among four bodies found near US-Canada border

Police in Canada have found the bodies of four people, including an infant, in a snowy field near the US border. The group died from exposure due to the frigid cold, which dropped to -35C (-31F) with wind chill, officials say. The bodies of a man, a woman, a teenage...
PUBLIC SAFETY
EU to propose microchips law in early February, EU chief says

BRUSSELS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The European Commission will propose a draft legislation for the regulation of microchips in Early February, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday, as the EU's need for chips is set to double in the next decade. "Most of supplies come from...
TECHNOLOGY
Rockpool species will struggle to migrate to UK waters as sea temperatures rise

The Channel forms a protective barrier that prevents rockpool species reaching England from Europe researchers say, potentially signalling future problems for biodiversity in our coastal waters.Ecologists from the University of Exeter found the conditions that would allow rockpool wildlife to survive the crossing occur only about once every decade.While invasive species are not usually welcomed, the researchers fear that there will be nothing to replace native creatures pushed to extinction by climate change.The study focused specifically on the tiny crab clibanarius erythropus.Usually found in the Mediterranean, the Black Sea and eastern Atlantic it was spotted in the UK...
ANIMALS
Singapore Rolls Out Supervised Teleconsultation for COVID-19 Rapid Test

The Ministry of Health of Singapore has announced that it shall be piloting a Covid-19 rapid antigen test with virtual supervision to assess whether it is feasible or not. The government of Singapore has partnered with a local telehealth start-up called Doctor Anywhere to use 30- minute video consultations for rapid antigen tests (RAT).
PUBLIC HEALTH
Scott Morrison Announces 630 Dollar Visa Rebate for Backpackers and International Students

In order to motivate tourists coming into Australia, the Prime Minister of the country, Scott Morrison, has announced that the visa application fee for international students and backpackers will be refunded in an attempt to address the shortage of workforce in Australia. On Wednesday, the federal government announced its decision...
WORLD

