U.S. Futures Mixed; JPMorgan Leads Banking Earnings Deluge

It’s turned into a mixed session across Europe, with indices giving up earlier gains initially before reversing course once more to tread water as Wall Street opens. It appeared we could have been heading for a second consecutive positive session when Europe got things under way this morning, something we haven’t been treated to much so far this year. But it wasn’t long until we were back in the red; a further sign of the angst in the markets right now that is proving hard to shake off. Perhaps there’s still hope yet, but given what we’ve seen, it won’t be cause for optimism.

STOCKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO