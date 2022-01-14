ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

For So Many Parents, Having a Child is Rewarding Above All Else

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving a child can be a very rewarding experience,...

studyfinds.org

Two-thirds of parents agree that teaching child to walk was most rewarding milestone

NEW YORK — More than four in five Americans say becoming a parent is the most rewarding thing they’ve ever done. The survey of 2,000 expectant parents and parents of children under six years-old also revealed that 86 percent believe their child’s milestones felt more rewarding than their own. Two-thirds of parents say learning how to walk is the most rewarding milestone for their child and themselves.
Davenport Journal

A message from an unvaccinated ‘fit and healthy’ father revealed how desperate he was to get the Covid vaccine before both his lungs collapsed and he died in the hospital

The 45-year-old dad was in excellent health before he was struck down with the Corona virus and rushed to hospital. The man reportedly sent a text message to his ex-partner saying he was getting vaccinated as soon as possible less than two weeks before he died from Covid. According to reports, the man hadn’t taken the vaccine as a result of reading lies about the vaccines on social media.
abc10.com

Support Is More Important Than You Might Think

Support systems are important if you have a goal you want to achieve. Buzz60's Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Nutrisystem.
abc10.com

Americans Are Not Getting Enough Sleep

Americans are not getting enough sleep and using caffeine all day. Buzz60's Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of ZOA.
Slate

My Husband Won’t Let Me Quit My Job

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My husband and I both have full-time jobs. He has an “important” job and tends to work 60+ hour weeks and travel at least twice a month. My 9-5 job is often interrupted or truncated by family needs—think doing school dropoff while my husband is traveling, responding to school nurse phone calls, bringing kids to doctor appointments, planning social calendars, and coordinating/delivering kids to all of their activities. I also, like most women, do the majority of the housework. I’m making dinner while eating my lunch, folding laundry during meetings, and grabbing activity slots while working. My work is getting a raw deal, as I’m skimping on hours that I have to document. (My husband says that I shouldn’t be so uptight about working my stated hours.) Traveling for my job is a whole other thing, which usually involves asking my out-of-town parents to come and watch the kids.
Lawrence Post

Unvaccinated mother almost died from COVID-19 before an older gentleman let her have his ventilator to give her a better chance of survival

Unvaccinated mother almost died from Covid before an elderly man offered to give her his ventilator to give her a better chance of survival. The woman lost her voice and had to relearn to walk in daily physical therapy sessions after fighting for her life in hospital. She is urging others to get the COVID-19 vaccine after being discharged from the hospital and getting both doses of the vaccine.
kbia.org

Lana Dicus: “It’s just a great thing to have so many relatives nearby that I can count on, depend on and socialize with.”

Lana Dicus spoke with us at the CoMo 200 celebration on the Fourth of July. She's a history teacher – a 2007 Missouri Gilder Lehrman "Preserve America" History Teacher of the Year, in fact, and she spoke about the vastness of Missouri history – including some of her own family history – and about some common misconceptions about the state.
Vogue

“I Just Found Out My Husband Cheated On Me 5 Years Ago – What Do I Do Now?”

My husband cheated on me five years ago, but I only just found out about it last summer when I saw his old email account. He says the relationship was short, online-only, and “meaningless”, and he’s apologised. He says I shouldn’t dwell on it because we are happy now. We hardly ever fight; when I try and discuss it, I can see it irritates him, so I try not to. But I can’t stop thinking about it. It is making me question everything I thought I knew about our relationship.
