ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Spanish teacher gives assignment with racist language

By WKRC
WSET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Some parents in New York State are upset after elementary school students were sent home with an assignment that included racist language. The incident has school officials scrambling to find an explanation, and resolve the issue. This sixth grade Spanish homework...

wset.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language#High School#Racism#Spanish#Wkbw#Mill Middle School#Mexican#American#Williamsville
WTHR

Teachers, Black leaders oppose 'racist' school bill

INDIANAPOLIS — A controversial school bill was called "dangerous" and "racist" during a press conference by the state’s largest teachers union Wednesday. Speakers argue the bill is bad for teachers, students, and the state. "This is a heinous bill," said Dr. Ivan Hicks with the Indianapolis NAACP. "It...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
waukeeschools.org

Give Back as a Substitute Teacher!

Substitute teachers are essential to the success of the Waukee Community School District. You will have the opportunity to connect with students and contribute to their education, while still having flexibility in your schedule. With your dedication, you can make a difference in the lives of our students, staff, and district families.
WAUKEE, IA
weareteachers.com

5 English Assignments I’m Not Giving Anymore

Novelists are frequently encouraged to cut out anything in their writing that gets in the way of making their story as good as it can be, even if it’s something the author truly loves. The idea is known by the somewhat ominous expression: “kill your darlings.” Like writers, I think that sometimes we teachers have a hard time giving up on the English assignments we’ve used and loved for years. But just like taking a long, hard look at their writing makes an author’s final story better, tough examination of why we continue to assign certain projects will certainly improve our teaching. It might also make our classrooms more engaging, welcoming environments for our students. With that in mind, here are five English assignments I’m not doing anymore with my students.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
scriptype.com

Independence High School senior, teacher help toddler learn sign language

Ask any teacher what they find most rewarding about their work, and they’ll tell you it’s when a student suddenly understands a difficult concept. Grant Sears of Independence remembers when his preschool-aged student Barrett Hovanic-Weeda finally understood a complex lesson. The 3-year-old Strongsville resident, born deaf, was in the beginning stages of learning American Sign Language and excitedly signed for the first time what he was seeing. It was a breakthrough moment that impacted both student and teacher.
INDEPENDENCE, OH
WSET

Pulaski Schools opts to give parents control over student masking

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pulaski County Public Schools will leave it to parents to decide if their students need to wear a mask in class. The school district had previously said it would continue with masking in schools through Friday and that it was consulting health officials about how Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order would impact its COVID response plan.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
capitolwolf.com

Easier to remove racist language

A new state law lets homeowners in Illinois request the removal of racist language from property deeds, decades after the language was deemed unenforceable and outlawed. Restrictive covenants barring Black people from owning a property or labeling properties “white only” can be edited more easily due to the change. State Sen. Adriane Johnson, a Buffalo Grove Democrat, was among the law’s sponsors.
ILLINOIS STATE
The 74

Black, Latino Students Disproportionately Taught by Inexperienced Teachers

Black and Latino students nationwide are disproportionately learning from inexperienced and uncertified teachers, according to new research.  Across the country, schools serving predominantly Black students have 5 percent more novice teachers than schools with fewer Black students, according to analysis from education advocacy nonprofit The Education Trust. In a quarter of states, gaps are even […]
SOCIETY
The Independent

Zahawi to vet masks in classroom after schools ignore end of rules

Schools that want to keep face mask requirements in classrooms after rules were scrapped in England this week will have to be personally approved by the education secretary.Nadhim Zahawi told regional health chiefs that they would need to consult him on any plans to go against new national guidance that masks are no longer necessary in schools.Dozens of headteachers around the country have told parents that their schools will continue to ask pupils to wear masks in class and in communal areas despite the national mandate being lifted on Thursday.Schools North East (SNE), an education network in northeast England, said...
WORLD
CBS Baltimore

Five Baltimore Schools Go Virtual Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five Baltimore City schools temporarily transitioned to virtual learning Tuesday, the school system announced. Three schools transitioned because of understaffing or the ability to conduct COVID-19 testing. Those schools are Baltimore International Academy West, Empowerment Academy and Southwest Baltimore Charter School. Two schools, Booker T. Washington Middle School and Western High School, are going virtual for what City Schools called “facility challenges.” The school system did not say when each school might return to in-person learning.
BALTIMORE, MD
WSET

Nelson, Pulaski, Botetourt schools will continue mask mandates

(WSET) — With fewer than six days until Gov. Glenn Youngkin's ban on mask mandates in school goes into effect, some school districts in Virginia say they will continue their mask requirement-- for now. On Saturday, Youngkin signed an Executive Order overriding the current mandate that students and staff...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy