EU rejects merger of SKorean shipbuilders Daewoo, Hyundai

By apanian@leadertimes.com
leadertimes.com
 6 days ago

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Thursday rejected the merger between South...

Margrethe Vestager
gcaptain.com

Shipbuilding Mega-Merger Blocked: European Commission Prohibits Hyundai Heavy Industries’ Takeover of DSME

The European Commission has rejected the proposed merger between South Korean shipbuilders Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) and Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings (HHI), saying the combination would create a dominant position that reduces competition in the global market for LNG carriers. The Commissions says the decision comes following an...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

