Businesses react to ruling against Biden vaccine mandate

(AP) — For companies that were waiting to hear from the U.S. Supreme...

US begins offering 1B free COVID tests, but many more needed

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the first time, people across the U.S. can log on to a government website and order free, at-home COVID-19 tests. But the White House push may do little to ease the omicron surge, and experts say Washington will have to do a lot more to fix the country’s long-troubled testing system. The website, COVIDTests. gov, allows […]
Supreme Court struck down Biden Admin. vaccine mandate — here's how Sioux Falls businesses reacted

The Supreme Court struck down mandated weekly testing for COVID-19 or vaccinations for employees of large businesses, which would've impacted 84 million Americans. Just before the deadline on Friday, the Supreme Court met, deciding that the mandate for COVID-19 vaccines or weekly testing at every employer of 100 or more employees, is not under the powers of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
A federal judge just issued the first significant ruling in a Trump ally’s lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select panel — and the committee won.

It carries big consequences for other challenges to the panel's work. Here's the latest: A federal judge rejected an effort by Donald Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich to force the Jan. 6 select committee to return his financial records, which were subpoenaed from J.P. Morgan. The panel obtained the records last...
Mitch McConnell sparks anger by saying Black Americans ‘are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans’

Mitch McConnell caused many jaws to drop on Twitter when he responded to a question from a journalist about concerns of voters of colour.The Senate minority leader was speaking alongside members of Republican leadership at a press conference on Wednesday evening when he was asked by Latino Rebels correspondent Pablo Manriquez about his message to voters afraid that without voting access protections that would be in place if the Democrats’ voting rights legislation were to pass, they will be unable to vote.His response elicited a wave of criticism on Twitter for a choice of words that appeared to establish...
'I am not vaccinated or boosted': Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, 51, reveals he has tested positive again for COVID-19

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie revealed Thursday that he's tested positive again for COVID-19. 'I will not be voting, meeting in person, or making public appearances until next week. I am not vaccinated or boosted,' the 51-year-old congressman disclosed. 'If trolls or media have other questions about my health status, the answer is most likely, "NUNYA."'
American farmer accused of plotting kidnap and assassination of a Ukrainian government minister

After almost two months behind bars in Ukraine, a North Dakota farmer stood before a panel of three judges last week who ruled that he should remain in detention before a trial begins in which he will have to defend himself against allegations that he tried to arrange the assassination of the country's agriculture minister, one of his attorneys told CBS News.
