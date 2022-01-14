Businesses react to ruling against Biden vaccine mandate

The federal government has started rolling out the website, covidtests.gov, where Americans can order Covid tests online for free. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday the website is in its testing phase and will officially launch Wednesday morning. Nany Americans were able to submit orders on Tuesday, while...
It was unusually quiet on the Democratic Party side of the aisle on Thursday in response to the U. S. Supreme Court’s ruling on the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. On the other side of the aisle, the Republican Party was boisterous. The Court ruled that OSHA (Occupational...
The Supreme Court struck down mandated weekly testing for COVID-19 or vaccinations for employees of large businesses, which would've impacted 84 million Americans. Just before the deadline on Friday, the Supreme Court met, deciding that the mandate for COVID-19 vaccines or weekly testing at every employer of 100 or more employees, is not under the powers of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
It carries big consequences for other challenges to the panel's work. Here's the latest: A federal judge rejected an effort by Donald Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich to force the Jan. 6 select committee to return his financial records, which were subpoenaed from J.P. Morgan. The panel obtained the records last...
Mitch McConnell caused many jaws to drop on Twitter when he responded to a question from a journalist about concerns of voters of colour.The Senate minority leader was speaking alongside members of Republican leadership at a press conference on Wednesday evening when he was asked by Latino Rebels correspondent Pablo Manriquez about his message to voters afraid that without voting access protections that would be in place if the Democrats’ voting rights legislation were to pass, they will be unable to vote.His response elicited a wave of criticism on Twitter for a choice of words that appeared to establish...
Republican Rep. Thomas Massie revealed Thursday that he's tested positive again for COVID-19. 'I will not be voting, meeting in person, or making public appearances until next week. I am not vaccinated or boosted,' the 51-year-old congressman disclosed. 'If trolls or media have other questions about my health status, the answer is most likely, "NUNYA."'
During a press on Wednesday afternoon, President Joe Biden expressed amazement at the hold Donald Trump still has over the Republican Party. Nancy Cordes of CBS noted that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said this year’s midterm elections will be a “report card” on Biden’s progress. She asked the president how he thinks that report card looks.
Millions of people will get new Social Security payments for $1,657 starting on January 19. The recipients who were born between the 11th and the 20th will get their checks on the third Wednesday of each month. Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries will receive an $821 raise in their next...
After almost two months behind bars in Ukraine, a North Dakota farmer stood before a panel of three judges last week who ruled that he should remain in detention before a trial begins in which he will have to defend himself against allegations that he tried to arrange the assassination of the country's agriculture minister, one of his attorneys told CBS News.
