Judge bans unvaccinated father from seeing his son

By WKRC
WSET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTREAL (WKRC) - A judge has denied a father the right to see his son after refusing to get vaccinated. Reported by Quebec newspaper Le Devoir and consulted by AFP, the father will not be able to visit his son...

Sand Hills Express

Judge stops father visiting his child over his COVID vaccine refusal

▶ Watch Video: Alarming number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 in U.S. Montreal — A Canadian father, unvaccinated against COVID-19 and “opposed to health measures,” lost the right to visit his 12-year-old child after a Quebec judge ruled his visits would not be in the child’s “best interest.” The decision, initially reported by Quebec newspaper Le Devoir and consulted by AFP, was rendered on December 23 and suspends the father’s visitation rights until February, unless he decides to get vaccinated.
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: This toilet habit could be a sign of infection

As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the UK, experts are warning about a specific toilet routine that could be an indication of the presence of the virus in one’s body. ‘A Wide Range Of Symptoms’. Unlike previous variants of the coronavirus, the symptoms of Omicron are more difficult...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Andrei Tapalaga

Man Pledges Guilty to Keeping a Slave in His Shed for 40 Years

Peter Swailes and the shed where his victim was kept, according to the policeNews Sky. On January the 18th a man kept in terrible conditions had been discovered by Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA), supported by Cumbria Police and the National Crime Agency (NCA)in England, Cumbria county. This man had been forcefully living in a 6-foot shed on a residential site owned by Peter Swailes.
CBS Pittsburgh

Majority Of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations And Deaths In 2021 Among Unvaccinated

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Heading into the third year of the pandemic, about 75 percent of Pennsylvanian adults are fully vaccinated, but most of the people who are dying or hospitalized are not. The Pennsylvania Department of Health said data from 2021 and the first four days of 2022 shows that unvaccinated people or those not fully vaccinated accounted for 78 percent of cases, 85 percent of hospitalizations and 84 percent of deaths. “The odds are clearly stacked in favor of people who are vaccinated,” Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter said. “We also know that vaccine boosters provide a greater level of protection from severe illness and death. That’s why we strongly recommend everyone 12 and older to get a booster dose now.” COVID-19 hospitalizations are continuing to rise in Pennsylvania, though not as sharply as previous weeks. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday was 3.8 percent higher than last week, the Health Department said. The state averaged 25,417 new cases a day last week, also a slight increase. The Allegheny County Health Department also released its weekly COVID-19 data on Tuesday. It reported 22,326 cases from Jan. 9-15 and 38 more deaths.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Mail

Mexican governor and his wife are accused of 'violating the rights' of five-month-old sick boy they 'adopted' for a weekend from a state-run shelter by using him to make money with Instagram

A Mexican governor and his influencer wife are under federal investigation, accused of using a sick five-month-old boy for marketing on Instagram after they got special permission to take him home for the weekend from the state-run shelter where he lives. Samuel García, governor of the northeastern state of Nuevo...
POLITICS
Daily Fort Worth

“Covid sucks”, Young vaccine hesitant woman who ‘wasn’t afraid of the virus’ contracts Covid-19 and dies in hospital leaving three children behind

Since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago, Covid-19 completely changed our lives and it looks like we are still way too far from the end of the pandemic. Millions of Americans have contracted the virus and more than 850,000 have died so far as a result of Covid-19 complications in United States and with Omicron in place, the numbers will continue to go up in the upcoming weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH

