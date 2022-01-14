ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russia won’t rule out military deployment to Cuba, Venezuela

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia raised the stakes Thursday in its dispute with the...

americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Europe faces its greatest threat of war for 30 years, Poland warns, after Russia warned it would resort to 'military means' over Ukraine and hints it could deploy forces to CUBA

Europe faces its greatest threat of war in the last 30 years, Poland warned today, after Russia threatened 'military means' if its demands over Ukraine were not met and hinted it could deploy forces to Cuba and Venezuela. Russia's threat on Thursday sharply raised the stakes in its dispute with...
POLITICS
The Independent

Germany could halt Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia attacks Ukraine

Germany may consider halting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia attacks Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz signalled on Tuesday, as pressure grew on his government to take a more hawkish stance on the Kremlin.Mr Scholz met NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Berlin to discuss the next steps after talks between Russia and Western states on the Kremlin’s deployment of troops along Ukraine’s border ended without a breakthrough last week.Mr Scholz has previously said Germany is open to sanctions in the event of a Russian attack on Ukraine, with everything on the table - which would include the Nord Stream 2...
ECONOMY
AFP

US worries Russian troop arrival could lead to nuclear weapons in Belarus

The United States is worried that the arrival of Russian troops in Belarus for exercises could lead to a permanent presence that might introduce nuclear weapons into the country, a senior State Department official told reporters Tuesday. Russian military forces were moving into Belarus after Moscow-allied strongman Alexander Lukashenko announced Monday that the two countries will conduct military exercises next month. The move, which came without the advance notice customarily provided to countries in the region, added to rising tensions with the West over the possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, which borders Belarus. The US official, speaking on grounds of anonymity, said the size of the Russian force arriving in Belarus was "beyond what we'd expect of a normal exercise."
MILITARY
AFP

Russians pose threat to US training mission in Ukraine

The US military could be forced to withdraw American soldiers currently based in Ukraine if Russia invades the country. Close to 200 National Guard troops are in Ukraine, part of a regular rotation dating back to 2015, training with the Ukrainian army alongside troops from NATO countries like Canada and Germany. In addition there is an unknown number of US special operations forces in the country, working with their Ukrainian counterparts. US President Joe Biden has ruled out the possibility of US soldiers fighting against the Russians if they do attack Ukraine. This is seen as a distinct possibility as Moscow has deployed more than 100,000 of its troops and heavy fighting equipment along the country's borders, according to Western estimates.
MILITARY
AFP

China, Russia block US push for UN sanctions on N.Koreans: diplomats

China and Russia on Thursday blocked a US push to impose United Nations sanctions on five North Koreans in response to recent missile launches by Pyongyang, diplomats told AFP. China's block came before a new closed-door Security Council meeting on North Korea, also requested by Washington, and was followed by Russia's decision to similarly oppose the American proposal. Along with Beijing, Moscow has long held a line against increasing pressure on North Korea, even asking for relief from international sanctions for humanitarian reasons. Last week, after Washington levied sanctions on five North Koreans linked to the country's ballistic missile program, the United States undertook a campaign within the 15-member Security Council to extend UN sanctions to those same five people.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Blinken to visit Ukraine amid Russia invasion fears

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will fly Tuesday to Ukraine in a show of support amid fears of a Russian invasion, the State Department said. Russia last year sent tens of thousands of troops to the borders with Ukraine, according to Western officials who fear a new invasion.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Biden predicts Russia will attack Ukraine but warns Putin of a ‘stiff price’

Joe Biden has said he thinks Russia will make a move on Ukraine, warning Moscow it would face a “stiff price” for an attack yet suggesting that a “minor incursion” might be treated differently by the US and its allies. The US president’s comments at a White House news conference on Wednesday injected uncertainty into how the West would respond should Russian President Vladimir Putin order an invasion of Ukraine.The White House later clarified that any Russian military action would be met with a “swift, severe” response."My guess is he will move in," Mr Biden said of his Russian counterpart...
POLITICS
Reuters

Spain sends warships to Black Sea, considers sending warplanes

MADRID, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Spain has sent warships to join NATO naval forces in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea as tension in the region rises over the Russian military build-up on the Ukrainian border, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on Thursday. A mine-sweeper is already en route and...
MILITARY
The Independent

U.S. sanctions Ukrainian officials alleged to help Russia

The U.S. Treasury Department levied new sanctions Thursday against four Ukrainian officials, including two current members of parliament who administration officials say are part of a Russian influence effort to set the pretext for further invasion of Ukraine.The sanctions name parliamentarians Taras Kozak and Oleh Voloshyn and two former government officials. According to Treasury, all four have been intimately involved in disinformation efforts by Russia’s federal security service, known as the FSB The new sanctions were announced less than 24 hours after President Joe Biden said he thinks Moscow will newly invade Ukraine. He warned Russian President Vladimir Putin...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Blinken in Kyiv urges Putin to choose 'peaceful path' on Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to choose the "peaceful path" on Ukraine, as he visited Kyiv to show support before crunch talks with Russia later this week. "I strongly, strongly hope that we can keep this on a diplomatic and peaceful path, but ultimately, that's going to be President Putin's decision," Blinken said on a day-long visit to Ukraine.
POLITICS

