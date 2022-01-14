ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus

UK ministers rally around embattled Boris Johnson, for now

By apanian@leadertimes.com
leadertimes.com
 6 days ago

LONDON (AP) — With varying degrees of enthusiasm, senior British government ministers on...

www.leadertimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: To be clear, Boris Johnson has done nothing wrong – his sister told us so

In what might be the understatement of the century, Rachel Johnson, sister of the prime minister, admits that “it has not been the quietest, calmest of weeks in the Johnson family”. I can well believe it – though for the “Big Dog” himself, a week without a No 10 party must have been, if not quiet, at least novel.The “Partygate” story has ballooned into a full-blown crisis for the Tories. It will either bring the prime minister down or, if reports in the Sunday newspapers are to be believed, pretty much his entire team instead. Something has to give....
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson no-confidence vote ‘when not if’, says senior Tory as rebel MPs send in letters

A no-confidence vote in Boris Johnson is now a matter of “when” rather than “if” after a dramatic shift in mindset among Conservative backbenchers, former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson has said.The Tory peer’s remarks come as reports indicate that around 12 MPs from the party’s 2019 election intake sent letters of no-confidence to 1922 Committee chair Sir Graham Brady on Wednesday morning.Meanwhile a new poll found that the Tories would currently lose all but three of 45 so-called red wall seats if a survey results were repeated at a general election.“They’ve moved their mindset now from if to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Opponents of Boris Johnson are facing ‘blackmail’, senior Tory warns

A senior Conservative MP has urged Tory backbenchers facing “intimidation” over their support for a no confidence motion in Boris Johnson to report it to the police.William Wragg, chairman of the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, said he has received reports of conduct amounting to “blackmail”,He said they include “members of staff at 10 Downing Street, special advisers, government ministers and others encouraging the publication of stories in the press seeking to embarrass those they who suspect of lacking confidence in the Prime Minister”.“The intimidation of a Member of Parliament is a serious matter. Reports of which I...
POLITICS
The Independent

Bury South voters react after MP Christian Wakeford defects from Tory to Labour

Voters in Bury South reacted with a mixture of surprise, support, and opposition after their local MP Christian Wakeford defected from Tory to Labour on Wednesday.In Radcliffe, the centre of the constituency, the MP’s office, painted in true-blue Tory colours, was shuttered.Outside on the street, ex-Labour and current Tory voter Mavis Leach said: “Well, I’m surprised. Are there others doing it, as well, getting out of a sinking ship before it goes down?”Mrs Leach, who said she disavowed Labour because of a dislike for former leader Jeremy Corbyn said Boris Johnson should stay on as Prime Minister.“I know he’s...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Will Boris Johnson give a covid announcement today?

Boris Johnson has been forced to introduce social restrictions to combat the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus but the rocketing infection numbers we saw over the New Year appear to be beginning to wane.The prime minister brought back mandatory mask-wearing on public transport and in shops, cinemas, theatres and places of worship in December, asked citizens to work from home where possible and made an NHS Covid Pass or negative lateral flow test a necessary requirement for entry to crowded venues and events involving mass gatherings.However, Mr Johnson stuck to his guns and refused to impose tighter restrictions...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Ap#British#Conservatives
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s removal would be a chance to reconsider Brexit, says Heseltine

Boris Johnson’s removal from Downing Street would be an opportunity to reconsider Brexit, Conservative grandee Michael Heseltine has said.The prime minister is under growing pressure from Tory backbenchers over the Partygate scandal, with some MPs predicting he will face a leadership contest once the investigation into drinks gatherings is published.Conservative peer Lord Heseltine appeared to suggest that Mr Johnson’s exit as a result of the current public “anger” could lead to a second referendum on Brexit.The senior Tory, who is a leading campaigner for another vote on EU membership, told Times Radio: “The Brexit agenda was a pack of lies...
POLITICS
BBC

Boris Johnson criticised over Downing St drinks by Welsh minister

A Downing Street drinks event where 100 people were invited "defies belief", a senior Welsh minister has said. Labour's Eluned Morgan accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of failing to answer "very simple questions". The health minister's comments came after witnesses told the BBC Mr Johnson and his wife were among...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Boris Johnson determined to fight any no confidence vote and next election

Boris Johnson will fight any no confidence vote launched against him by his own MPs and expects to fight the next General Election, No 10 has said, after he was urged to resign by a Tory grandee and lost one of his newest MPs to Labour.The Prime Minister was told by former minister and senior Tory MP David Davis to “in the name of God, go” in the Commons on Wednesday, soon after Bury South MP Christian Wakeford – who was elected in 2019 with just a 402 majority – staged a dramatic defection to Labour minutes before Prime Minister’s...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Will Boris Johnson resign?

Boris Johnson is facing one of the most politically perilous moments of his premiership, as he continues to come under intense scrutiny over his own involvement in a series of No 10 drinks parties held in the midst of England’s lockdowns to combat the coronavirus.Having initially said in December he was “sickened” at the prospect of Downing Street employees ignoring social restrictions, the prime minister found himself sidestepping questions about whether he attended an event on 20 May 2020 after an explosive leaked email provided evidence that over 100 staff were invited to attend the bash and “bring your...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘In the name of God, go’: Tory MP David Davis tells Boris Johnson to quit

David Davis has dramatically called on Boris Johnson to quit, telling him: ‘In the name of God, go’.The former cabinet minister became the most senior Conservative to demand his resignation over the ‘partygate’ scandal, intervening during prime minister’s questions.“You have sat there too long for all the good you have done,” Mr Davis said, reviving a quote first attributed to Oliver Cromwell.The direct attack on his former Brexit ally drew gasps in the Commons chamber, after Mr Johnson said questions about the 20 May 2020 party were “wasting people’s time”.Moments earlier, he had suffered the devastating blow of one...
POLITICS
The Independent

Plan B Covid restrictions to end in England, Boris Johnson announces

Plan B Covid restrictions are to end in England, with Covid passes no longer required from next Thursday, work from home guidance lifted, and an end to mandatory face-coverings, Boris Johnson has announced.A meeting of Cabinet agreed this morning that the Plan B rules in place since early December will be lifted on their scheduled review date of 26 January.Work from home guidance is lifted immediately and people are no longer encouraged to work remotely if possible."Having looked at the data carefully, the Cabinet concluded that once regulations lapse the Government will no longer mandate the wearing of face...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Partygate: Boris Johnson clings on despite demand to ‘in the name of God, go’

Boris Johnson was battling on after a senior Tory demanded “in the name of God go” and a Conservative MP defected to Labour over allegations of rule-breaking parties in Downing Street.Former Brexit secretary David Davis called for the Prime Minister’s resignation in a Commons intervention on Wednesday before later warning the party faces “dying a death of 1,000 cuts” if they do not act swiftly to oust him.Minutes before Prime Minister’s Questions, Bury South MP Christian Wakeford dramatically switched sides, refusing to “defend the indefensible” over alleged breaches of Covid rules.But Mr Johnson was said to have been handed...
POLITICS
The Independent

Cabinet ministers circle the wagons to defend Boris Johnson

Cabinet ministers have rallied behind the Prime Minister to publicly shore up Boris Johnson’s support.Senior Conservatives flooded broadcast studios and social media with praise for the PM following his admission he attended a “bring your own booze” party in No 10 in May 2020 and fears over Tory revolt rose.Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Johnson apologised and insisted he thought the event was work-related.PM was right to personally apologise earlier. People are hurt and angry at what happened and he has taken full responsibility for that. The inquiry should now be allowed to its work and establish the full facts of...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy