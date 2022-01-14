The Ashes: Travis Head century puts Australia on top in Hobart

High-profile names in Scottish sport, business, charity campaigns and military veterans have received honours from the Princess Royal at the Palace of Holyroodhouse The 115 people honoured were recognised over the last two years but until now they were not able to receive their awards in person because of the pandemic.Top golfer Catriona Matthew who grew up in North Berwick and who plays mainly on the US-based Ladies Pro Golf Association circuit, was one of the recipients at the ceremony in Edinburgh on Wednesday.An “absolutely delighted” Matthew said her OBE brought back memories of her win at the Solheim...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO