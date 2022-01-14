ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

The Ashes: Travis Head century puts Australia on top in Hobart

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngland's sloppy performance is punished by a superb century from Australia's Travis...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Laura Deas aims to slide in Lizzy Yarnold’s golden footsteps at Beijing Winter Olympics

Laura Deas insists a Winter Olympics without any snow will not inhibit the spectacle for the adoring British public as she aims to extend Team GB’s line of skeleton golden girls.Welsh ace Deas, 33, bagged bronze in Pyeongchang four years ago and will represent Britain’s chief sliding hope when she takes to the Beijing track next month.But the Chinese capital will be anything but a salubrious alpine winter wonderland, with the Yanqing District – where the skeleton, luge and bobsleigh events will take place – receiving just 2cm of snow between January and March last year.That figure was less than...
WORLD
The Independent

ECB warns no ‘silver bullet’ can fix red-ball cricket as 2022 fixtures released

England and Joe Root were warned there is “no silver bullet” to remedy the various complaints about first-class cricket that have arisen following a dismal Ashes campaign.An uncomfortable spotlight has shone on the LV= Insurance County Championship after a 4-0 thrashing Down Under with Test captain Root and England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison calling for a red-ball “reset”.There will be five rounds of Championship matches in June and July, as opposed to just three last year, as the competition returns to its regular two-division structure following a couple of revamped seasons caused by the pandemic.But the...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Head
mxdwn.com

Century: Age of Ashes Review

Century: Age of Ashes comes from developer Playwing and appeals to everyone’s burning desire to ride dragons. The game is a multiplayer, competitive arena combat game that allows players to customize their characters and dragons, and compete against other players in a handful of different game modes. First and...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Catriona Matthew likens MBE to Solheim Cup victory as she collects royal honour

High-profile names in Scottish sport, business, charity campaigns and military veterans have received honours from the Princess Royal at the Palace of Holyroodhouse The 115 people honoured were recognised over the last two years but until now they were not able to receive their awards in person because of the pandemic.Top golfer Catriona Matthew who grew up in North Berwick and who plays mainly on the US-based Ladies Pro Golf Association circuit, was one of the recipients at the ceremony in Edinburgh on Wednesday.An “absolutely delighted” Matthew said her OBE brought back memories of her win at the Solheim...
SPORTS
The Independent

Heather Knight calls on England to be ‘really aggressive’ and ‘punch first’ in Women’s Ashes

Heather Knight has urged England to be aggressive and “punch first” against Australia in the first Twenty20 of the Women’s Ashes on Thursday.England go into the series as underdogs, with the hosts the dominant force in women’s cricket, ranked number one in the world as well as being T20 World Cup holders.Meg Lanning’s side have not been beaten in any series since the 2013-14 Ashes, while Knight’s England managed just a single T20 victory when the sides last met in 2019, although the only Test match was drawn.The multi-format series, which has been brought forward by a week, will start...
WORLD
The Independent

David Payne feels England T20 call-up provides opportunity to realise Test dream

David Payne is bidding to elbow his way into contention for England’s next Test assignment in the West Indies in March by making a splash in five Twenty20s between the teams in Barbados.Payne’s selection for the whistle-stop T20 trip this month proves his surprise maiden call-up in last summer’s one-day series against Pakistan following a coronavirus outbreak within England’s first-team was no flash in the pan.While the tall left-armer is still awaiting his first international cap and turns 31 next month, he retains lofty ambitions of representing England in all formats and senses an opportunity in the aftermath of the...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia#Hobart#England#Ashes Test#Bbc Iplayer
The Independent

England ‘a bit more calm’ now after ‘tricky’ start to Australia tour, Nat Sciver reveals

All-rounder Nat Sciver says England are feeling “a bit more calm” now after initial frustrations with the strict coronavirus protocols in place upon their arrival in Australia ahead of the Women’s Ashes.The squad were greeted with stringent conditions when they touched down in Canberra with players not allowed to meet in groups or go to restaurants, even outdoors.“It’s been a bit tricky in terms of Covid rules and things like that and just making them fit for our group and keeping our mental wellbeing at the forefront as well as cricket,” Sciver said.“But I think now, after the meetings...
WORLD
The Independent

Scottish minister hits out at ‘ideologically-driven’ attack on BBC

Scotland’s Culture Secretary has hit out at the UK Government for what he described as a “ideologically-driven” attack on the BBC UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said on Sunday that the announcement of the freezing of the licence fee at £159 for two years “would be the last” – indicating there could be a different funding model put in place for the corporation after that.Her announcement drew the ire of opposition politicians and staff at the BBC, with Labour’s shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell describing it as “cultural vandalism” and presenters Richard Bacon and Dan Walker decrying the comments.The BBC...
POLITICS
The Independent

Eoin Morgan believes Test cricket ‘has always been the priority’ in England

Eoin Morgan believes it is “laughable” that The Hundred is being blamed for England’s Ashes humiliation as he insisted Test cricket “has always been the priority”.A 4-0 defeat in Australia has prompted much soul-searching and England Test captain Joe Root reasoned that anyone coming into the set-up is doing so “in spite of county cricket, not because of county cricket”.First-class cricket in the country has been increasingly pushed out into the margins of the season in recent years while the inaugural edition of the England and Wales Cricket’s 100-ball event in 2021 was held in July and August.While Root has...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

England to face Afghanistan in first round of T20 World Cup

England will begin their T20 World Cup against Afghanistan and Scotland have drawn a first-round match against the West Indies.The International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup 2022 fixtures were announced on Thursday night, with England drawn in their second match against hosts and defending champions Australia on October 28 in Melbourne before backing up against New Zealand on November 1 in Brisbane.Scotland will face an as-yet unknown qualifier in Hobart on October 19. Ireland are yet to qualify for the World Cup.The fixtures for the ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup 2022 are here!All the big time match-ups and how to register...
SPORTS
The Independent

England looking ahead despite defeat to Australia

Vitality Roses captain Serena Guthrie insisted a Quad Series loss shouldn’t mean Commonwealth Games success should be seen as a surprise party — her squad still expects themselves to earn an invitation to defend their 2018 title.England got off to a rocky start in Wednesday’s final at London’s Copper Box Arena but quickly regrouped, pulling ahead of defending champions Australia to take a two-point lead at the end of the first quarter and didn’t relinquish their advantage through the second.But the Diamonds returned to court reinvigorated after half-time, and while England found themselves with a one-point lead to end a...
SPORTS
The Independent

Jason Roy marks return to England action with rapid century in West Indies

Jason Roy marked his return to England duty with a scintillating 36-ball hundred to usher his side to a thumping win in their only warm-up before a five-match Twenty20 series against the West Indies In his first outing since recovering from the torn left calf that curtailed his T20 World Cup two months ago, the opener struck nine fours and 10 sixes against a Barbados Cricket Association President’s XI at the Kensington Oval.Roy dominated a 141-run opening stand alongside Tom Banton before he was out for 115 off 47 balls, an innings which formed the backbone of England’s 231 for...
SPORTS
The Independent

Fit-again Jason Roy says 36-ball century in Barbados is a ‘bonus’

Jason Roy was relieved to be back with England after drawing a line under the injury which prematurely ended his T20 World Cup and insisted a 36-ball hundred in a practice game was merely a “bonus”.In his first outing since tearing his left calf in England’s final group match against South Africa on November 6, Roy bashed 10 sixes against a shellshocked Barbados Cricket Association President’s XI at the Kensington Oval.His whirlwind innings on Wednesday ended when he swept into the deep for 115 off 47 deliveries as England warmed up for a five-match T20 series against the West Indies...
WORLD
Variety

Eurovision Song Contest U.K. Production Base Moves North West to Salford

The BBC and BBC Studios have revealed that U.K. television coverage of the Eurovision Song Contest will be produced and broadcast from their broadcast center at Salford, Greater Manchester. From this year the points awarded by the U.K. professional jury will be announced by the spokesperson from a North West of England location for the first time ever. This result will be beamed live to the Eurovision 2022 Grand Final hosts in Turin, Italy and to a global audience. With an audience in excess of 180 million viewers, Eurovision is the world’s biggest and most watched song...
WORLD
BBC

Tonga volcano: New images reveal scale of damage after tsunami

New pictures have emerged from Tonga, revealing the damage wreaked by tsunami waves triggered by an undersea volcano. They show the Pacific islands blanketed in a layer of volcanic ash, while in coastal areas the waves have torn down trees and ripped buildings apart. Saturday's tsunami left at least three...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy