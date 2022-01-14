WFP director for Afghanistan warns of ‘tsunami of hunger’

Guatemala on Wednesday extended by a month a state of siege in two indigenous communities locked in a century-old land dispute that boiled over last month into a massacre of 13 people. The state of siege, imposed a month ago, restricts certain constitutional rights, such as the bearing of arms and right to protest. The government said the lingering causes that provoked the state of siege and "the presence of armed groups" meant an extension was needed, according to a decree published in the official gazette, Diario de Centro America. It said the extension in the neighboring western municipalities of Nahuala and Santa Catarina Ixtahuacan was necessary to "maintain constitutional order, the security of the State and to recover the governability of the territory."

