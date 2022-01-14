WFP director for Afghanistan warns of ‘tsunami of hunger’

Several Afghan women's rights activists said Thursday they are going into hiding to escape a Taliban crackdown, just days after the hardline Islamists used pepper spray to break up a rally in the capital.
Since storming back to power in August, the Taliban have gradually reintroduced some of the harsh restrictions that characterised their first stint in power, from 1996 to 2001.
At least one woman was arrested, in what appeared to be a series of raids Wednesday night, four women activists told AFP.
A self-shot video of a second woman in distress, warning of Taliban fighters at her door, circulated on social media.
