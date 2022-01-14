ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFP director for Afghanistan warns of ‘tsunami of hunger’

BRUSSELS (AP) — Afghanistan is facing a “tsunami of hunger” because of a...

The Independent

UN: Afghan quake death toll reaches 26, including children

The United Nations on Tuesday raised the death toll from twin earthquakes in western Afghanistan the day before to 26, saying three villages of around 800 houses were flattened by the temblors.At least four people were injured and the dead included women and children, according to the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. Villagers in the area were still searching on Tuesday for their family members and removing items stuck under the mud.According to the U.N. statement, hundreds of mud-brick houses that were destroyed were already vulnerable due to heavy heavy rains in the country. Many survivors...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Afghanistan facing ‘serious and worsening’ humanitarian crisis, minister warns

Afghanistan is facing a “serious and worsening humanitarian crisis”, a Foreign Office minister has said.Vicky Ford told MPs in the Commons that Afghanistan is facing the world’s “most severe food security crisis”.Responding to an urgent question by Labour MP Clive Lewis (Norwich South), Ms Ford said: “It’s affecting well over half the population, with 23 million people facing acute food insecurity.“This is now the world’s most severe food security crisis. The UN has this week requested nearly 4.5 billion dollars for 2022, the largest humanitarian appeal on record reflecting the magnitude of the humanitarian challenge ahead.”But Mr Lewis said the...
WORLD
trust.org

FACTBOX: Afghanistan's hunger and poverty crisis in numbers

Poverty is spiralling among Afghans as economic meltdown compounds a devastating drought following the Taliban’s return to power. Jan 11 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - With Afghanistan fast becoming the world's worst humanitarian crisis, U.N. agencies asked donors on Tuesday for $4.4 billion in humanitarian aid for 2022, the largest appeal ever sought for a single country.
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

US pledges $308 million in aid to Afghanistan to deal with widespread hunger while refusing to formally recognize the Taliban and withholding $8billion in funds

The White House announced it was providing $308 million in humanitarian aid for Afghanistan on Tuesday morning, as half the country's population faces desperate hunger. It came as the United Nations appealed for more than $5 billion to stave off disaster following the Taliban takeover last year. Billions of dollars...
ADVOCACY
UN News Centre

Tigray: Aid operations ‘about to grind to a halt’, warns WFP

Aid and food distribution operations in northern Ethiopia are about “to grind to a halt” amid ongoing fighting, bloodshed and a lack of funding that is making humanitarian access impossible, the UN World Food Programme, WFP, said on Friday. Escalating clashes in Tigray have meant that no WFP...
CHARITIES
AFP

Afghan women activists go into hiding after Taliban crackdown

Several Afghan women's rights activists said Thursday they are going into hiding to escape a Taliban crackdown, just days after the hardline Islamists used pepper spray to break up a rally in the capital. Since storming back to power in August, the Taliban have gradually reintroduced some of the harsh restrictions that characterised their first stint in power, from 1996 to 2001. At least one woman was arrested, in what appeared to be a series of raids Wednesday night, four women activists told AFP. A self-shot video of a second woman in distress, warning of Taliban fighters at her door, circulated on social media.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

UN agency: Palestinians in crisis-hit Lebanon need funds

A U.N. agency appealed Wednesday to the international community to donate tens of millions of dollars to help improve living conditions for Palestinians in crisis-hit Lebanon The appeal by the agency for Palestinian refugees, or UNRWA is asking for an additional $87.5 million is to provide Palestinian refugees with cash assistance to the poorest, cover hospital expenses, as well as transportation for children so that they can go to school. UNRWA says more than 210,000 Palestinian refugees are among the most vulnerable and that some basic commodities have become out of reach for many as Lebanon sinks...
CHARITIES
leadertimes.com

Omicron exposes inflexibility of Europe’s public hospitals

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — A World Health Organization official warned last week of a “closing window of opportunity” for European countries to prevent their health care systems from being overwhelmed as the omicron variant produces near-vertical growth in coronavirus infections. In France, Britain and Spain, nations with comparatively strong national health programs, that window may already be closed. The director […]
WORLD
AFP

Taliban PM calls for Muslim nations to recognise Afghan government

The Taliban's prime minister called Wednesday on Muslim nations to be the first to officially recognise their government, as aid-dependent Afghanistan faces economic collapse. No country has yet recognised the Taliban, with most watching to see how the hardline Islamists -â notorious for human rights abuses during their first stint in power -â restrict freedoms. Although the group has promised a softer rule in line with their interpretation of Islamic Sharia law, women are largely excluded from government employment and secondary schools for girls are mostly shuttered. "I call on Muslim countries to take the lead and recognise us officially. Then I hope we will be able to develop quickly," Mohammad Hassan Akhund told a conference in Kabul called to address the country's massive economic woes.
WORLD
The Independent

‘I’ll be killed once arrested’: The migrant activists trapped in Libya with a target on their backs

David Olaver and Hassan Azakaria are sure the authorities and armed militias would kill them if they could find their hideout somewhere in Libya.To escape, they stay out of public sight, move from one place to another under cover of darkness, and take extreme cautionary measures to ensure their calls are not intercepted.Both have appealed for help to escape Libya. They accuse the United Nations High Commissioner of Refugees (UNHCR) in Tripoli and Libyan officials of dodging their desperate pleas for safety.The pair, who have campaigned about the ill-treatment of refugees and asylum seekers in Libya, spoke to The...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Guatemala state of siege extended for feuding communities

Guatemala on Wednesday extended by a month a state of siege in two indigenous communities locked in a century-old land dispute that boiled over last month into a massacre of 13 people. The state of siege, imposed a month ago, restricts certain constitutional rights, such as the bearing of arms and right to protest. The government said the lingering causes that provoked the state of siege and "the presence of armed groups" meant an extension was needed, according to a decree published in the official gazette, Diario de Centro America. It said the extension in the neighboring western municipalities of Nahuala and Santa Catarina Ixtahuacan was necessary to "maintain constitutional order, the security of the State and to recover the governability of the territory."
AMERICAS
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
