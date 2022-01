BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby spoke to a church congregation at the Empowerment Temple in Baltimore on Sunday about the federal charges that have been levied against her. She doubled down on the statement she made Friday and vowed to continue doing her job. “Without equivocation, I am innocent on the charges levied against me,” Mosby told churchgoers. “I have done nothing wrong, and I am confident that I will be exonerated and my name will be cleared.” A grand jury indicted Mosby on four felony counts on Thursday. She faces charges of perjury and making false statements. Federal prosecutors...

