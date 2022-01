They did it. They finally did it. Whether you’re a long-time Cincinnati Bengals fan who suffered through the lost decade of the ‘90s or you’re a newer Bengals fan who came along during the Carson Palmer or even Andy Dalton era, you knew the Bengals playoff history. They hadn’t won a postseason game in 31 years, since Boomer Esiason was the team’s signal caller. They had gone to the playoffs seven times, twice with Palmer and five times with Dalton, and they’d lost every time in the first game.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO