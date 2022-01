Russell Henley seems to be solving one of the most elusive problems in golf: he’s figured out how to recapture his best form. It was less than two years ago that Henley, a multiple-time PGA Tour winner, had tumbled down to 251st in the Official World Golf Ranking. For many golfers, it’s hard to climb back up. But Henley scrapped his way back: A third at last year’s Honda Classic, followed by a combination of top 10s, 15s and 20s (including a T13 at the 2021 U.S Open, where he at times held the lead) means he’s now back inside the top 50.

