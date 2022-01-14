Winter Storm to Impact the Area Today through Early Saturday Morning

(Area) A winter storm will impact much of central Iowa today into early Saturday, bringing with it moderate to heavy snowfall.

Travel impacts are expected to be significant at times, especially during afternoon school departures and the evening commute. Widespread amounts of 6 to 10 inches of snow are expected across the warning area, with locally higher amounts possible. Winds will be out of the east to northeast and will increase to 15 to 25 mph with a few gusts over 30 mph tonight. The winds, combined with snow, will yield very low visibilities at times and produce pockets of blowing and drifting snow, particularly in open, rural areas.

The following counties in the listening area are under this Winter Storm Warning; Carroll, Audubon, Guthrie, Adair, and Union.

Forecasters are calling for total snow accumulations of three to six inches in the counties of extreme southwest Iowa, including; Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Cass, Adams, Montgomery, Mills, Fremont, Page, and Taylor.