Stocks slip after JPMorgan earnings, retail sales miss

Cover picture for the articleU.S. stocks traded lower Friday as bank earnings rolled in and after an unexpected 1.9% drop in retail sales. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 300 points or 1%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell over 0.2% and 0.5%. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. I:DJI...

