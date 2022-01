Change is constant and inevitable. While some changes are welcome, others are just a necessary evil. Continuous calls for digitalization combined with a pandemic-prompted emphasis on transforming business operations, force organizations across industries to modernize their legacy systems. The emergence of cloud computing has shrunk organizations’ on-premise IT footprints. However, with 96 of the world’s largest 100 banks, 90% of the world’s largest insurance companies, 23 of the 25 largest retailers in the U.S. and 71% of the Fortune 500 still using mainframe systems, any modernization efforts—resulting in increased risk of downtime or defects—will frequently lead to disastrous consequences.

SOFTWARE ・ 8 DAYS AGO