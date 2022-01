We all know Bella Hadid isn’t one to shy away from an accessory, especially any one for your hair. From Y2K claw clips to head scarves to diamond extensions, the supermodel is known for perfecting the finishing touches of a look, whether she’s on the red carpet or walking about town. So, it should come as no surprise then that Bella is now making us want to reach for the classic plastic push-back headband, that has been taking a rest since the Gossip Girl era. Seen sporting the look in her (extremely cool) street style across New York and Los Angeles, Bella has been spotted with her long hair pushed back off her face with a headband a few of times in the last month, most recently in L.A. while filling her car up with gas.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO