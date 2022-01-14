ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

SKorean rescuers pull body from collapsed construction site

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M0Exi_0dlfhThG00
1 of 2

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean rescuers on Friday pulled a body from a heap of rubble at the construction site of a 39-floor building that partially collapsed four days earlier in the southern city of Gwangju.

City officials said the man, one of six construction workers who were missing after Tuesday’s collapse, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Dozens of rescue workers assisted by dogs, drones and heavy equipment have been deployed in the search, but their efforts have been slowed by concerns about the stability of the apartment building in the city’s Hwajeongdong district.

About 10 vehicles were destroyed and the occupants of nearly 200 nearby houses and shops were forced to evacuate following the collapse, which sent debris spilling across nearby streets and left a huge pile of broken concrete at the bottom of the structure, exposing mangled steel beams.

The incident has triggered public anger in a country that has long grappled with deadly accidents attributed to lax safety standards and regulations, which experts say were often overlooked during South Korea’s rapid economic growth.

Police and officials from the Ministry of Employment and Labor on Friday raided a local office of HDC Hyundai Development, the main contractor for the project, as part of an investigation into whether the company violated safety laws.

Some experts have speculated that not enough time was allowed for the concrete to fully dry and set during the cold and snowy weather.

HDC issued a statement saying it “deeply apologizes to the people who are missing, their families and the citizens of Gwangju,” but did not commented specifically on what caused the collapse.

The Gwangju government has suspended all five of HDC’s ongoing construction projects in the city and said it could force the company to tear down the damaged building and rebuild it from scratch if the structure’s safety isn’t assured.

Officials said 394 workers were employed at the Hwajeongdong construction site, including the five who are still missing. Emergency workers rescued three laborers on Tuesday, including two who had been trapped in a shipping container hit by debris, but search operations were halted hours later over concerns that the structure could collapse further.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Man seriously injured following construction site accident

UPDATE 1/2022 11 a.m.: Panama City Beach Police have confirmed that the victim died from his injuries. The incident remains under investigation. PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City Beach Police are investigating a construction site accident that involved heavy machinery and left one man injured, Wednesday morning. It happened shortly after 10 a.m. […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
fox42kptm.com

OFD saves a construction worker by using an on-site crane

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Omaha Fire Department (OFD) is receiving praise as they used quick thinking to save a construction worker who had fallen about 20 feet, according to a Facebook post from OFD. The team of firefighters used an on-site crane to lower a stokes basket to...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Workers#Rescuers#Construction Site#Ap#South Korean#Hdc Hyundai Development
AFP

At least 16 dead in SW China building collapse

At least 16 people died when an explosion triggered by a suspected gas leak caused a building to collapse Friday in the Chinese city of Chongqing, state media said. Gas leaks and explosions are not uncommon in China, due to weak safety standards and corruption among officials tasked with enforcement.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Plane hit by train seconds after pilot is pulled free by rescuers in stunning video

A pilot in California who crash-landed on railway tracks has been pulled free from the aircraft seconds before it was destroyed by a speeding train, dramatic footage from the rescue shows.Los Angeles police released bodycam video of the incident that occurred at around 2pm on Sunday, where several officers can be seen racing to free the pilot from the crashed plane.They seem to struggle before the man, whose face is bloodied, is released from the crashed Cessna and they all run clear, as officers shout “Go go go!”Exactly five seconds later, the fast-moving Metrolink train tears into the...
ACCIDENTS
mainstreetdailynews.com

Bell family perishes in helicopter crash

A Bell family died in a helicopter crash west of Bronson on Thursday evening. The accident claimed the lives of Ronald Hicks, 36; his wife, Shelly Hicks, 32; and their two children, Parker, 8, and Jaylyn, 5. According to a Levy County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) online report, the LCSO 911...
BELL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Cars
The Independent

Tonga volcano: New photographs show extent of destruction from tsunami

Newly-released photographs have shown the devastation caused in Tonga by a tsunami triggered by an underwater volcanic eruption.Hundreds of homes in the country’s smaller outer islands were destroyed and at least three people killed after the eruption. Three islands were said to have lost most of their buildings.The Red Cross said its teams in Tonga had confirmed that salt water from the tsunami and volcanic ash were polluting the drinking water of tens of thousands of people.Photographs posted online by the Consulate of the Kingdom of Tonga show large areas of Nuku’alofa, the capital city, covered with a thick...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Tonga: New Zealand military photographs reveal scale of devastation from volcano

Tonga’s outer islands suffered extensive damage with an entire village destroyed, following an underwater volcanic eruption that triggered a tsunami. Aerial images taken by the New Zealand defence force showed the aftermath of the devastation inflicted by the tsunami on the Pacific island.Vast areas were covered in a blanket of thick ash and most coastal buildings destroyed, the photographs showed.The eruption of volcano Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai off Tonga prompted tsunami warnings around the Pacific, which receded on Sunday.The Fonoifua island sustained “extensive damage” with “all but the largest buildings destroyed or severely damaged”.In Atata island, a large...
AUSTRALIA
The Independent

Heavy rains in Madagascar cause flooding in capital, 10 dead

Heavy rains in Madagascar have flooded parts of the capital city, Antananarivo, killing 10 people and making more than 12,000 homeless, officials said Wednesday.With the rains continuing and a possible cyclone approaching the Indian Ocean island, officials warned of potential landslides in the capital city, which is built on steep hills. President Andry Rajoelina has called an emergency meeting over the flooding crisis, his office announced.At least 2,400 residences in the capital are flooded and low-lying areas of the city are in deep water, officials said. Six houses in higher parts of the city have collapsed because of the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

First flight carrying international aid lands at Tonga airport after tsunami disaster

The first flight carrying fresh water and other relief material has landed in Tonga, five days after the eruption of an undersea volcano and tsunami wave that left the Pacific island blanketed in ash. New Zealand said its military plane landed at Tonga’s main airport in the capital Nuku’alofa on Thursday after the runway was cleared of ash that had prevented planes from landing so far. A C-130 Hercules military transport plane left New Zealand carrying water containers, kits for temporary shelters, generators, hygiene supplies and communications equipment, New Zealand’s foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta said.The plane arrived in Tonga...
WORLD
The Independent

Peru: 21 beaches polluted by spill linked to Tonga eruption

Peru declared an environmental emergency on Thursday after announcing that 21 beaches on the Pacific coast were contaminated by an oil spill at a refinery run by Spain-based Repsol, following surging waves caused by the eruption of an underwater volcano near Tonga President Pedro Castillo said a committee will be formed to propose ways of dealing with the crisis, in keeping with national policies aimed at protecting the environment. Prime Minister Mirtha Vásquez said Repsol has promised to deliver a cleaning schedule, to incorporate local fishermen in the cleanup on beaches and to deliver food baskets to affected families.Vásquez...
WORLD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

728K+
Followers
377K+
Post
326M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy