Environment

1/14 – The Chief’s “Big Changes For The Weekend” Friday Morning Forecast

By Rob Knight
wxxv25.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne more comparatively nice day before the local area gets back on the weather roller coaster tomorrow. Surface high shifts eastward today, with surface winds gradually gaining an onshore component. Nothing more than upper clouds today, with high temperatures expected within a degree or two of yesterday’s highs....

www.wxxv25.com

Related
wxxv25.com

1/20 – Rob Knight’s “Rain moving In” Morning Forecast

A cold front will continue to shift southeastward today with temperatures slowly dropping. Rain should be ending during the afternoon across the area, at least temporarily. Another spoke of energy will be moving out of the southern end of the cold front from Texas this afternoon, with moisture overrunning the shallow cold air mass. It is the usual battle between cold, dry air at the surface, and moisture falling into that layer. Each model run has been gradually pushing the area of measurable precipitation further south. Light precipitation is likely to break out during the evening hours tonight from southwest to northeast. About the time that the lower portion of the atmosphere gets cold enough to produce sleet or freezing rain. The end result is that there may be a few hours of sleet or freezing rain/drizzle during the overnight hours before precipitation ends.
TEXAS STATE
wxxv25.com

Schools around the Coast preparing for winter weather Friday

Schools around the Gulf Coast are preparing for tomorrow’s winter weather. News 25 will continue to update this list as more information becomes available. Due to the threat of inclement winter weather that includes the potential for ice on roadways, the George County School District has made the decision to conduct a virtual learning day tomorrow, Friday, January 21st. Students and staff should not report to campuses on this day. All students and staff should report back to school campuses on Monday, January 24th.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
WHIO Dayton

Cold, sunny today; Chance for snow Sunday

THIS MORNING: We’re starting the day partly cloudy across the Miami Valley. The clouds that rolled in overnight have been able to produce a few snow flurries says Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Austin Chaney. This remains a possibility this morning before the clouds clear and we return to mostly sunny conditions for the afternoon. Otherwise, cold this morning with morning lows in the teens.
ENVIRONMENT
KEYC

Joshua Eckl's Thursday Morning Forecast 1/20/2022

Joshua Eckl with the latest on the cold temps today and some snow headed our way for the weekend. Meteorologist Shawn Cable has the latest on the cold and a chance of light snow later this week. Joshua Eckl's Wednesday Forecast. Updated: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:28 AM CST. Joshua...
ENVIRONMENT
wxxv25.com

Cold weather shelters opening on the Coast

As the temps drop, Harrison and Hancock counties are opening cold weather shelters for the next few nights. By 5 this evening more than 40 people had made their way to the Kenny Fournier Multipurpose Center in D’Iberville to escape the dropping temps and frigid wind. Individuals are provided...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Cold weather shelters opening across the Coast

Counties here in South Mississippi are starting to announce the opening of cold weather shelters ahead of potential freezing rain. Two cold weather shelters will open tonight in Harrison County. Those locations are Kenny Fournier Multipurpose Center on Auto Mall Parkway in D’Iberville. That location will open at 4:30.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Harrison County issued state of emergency in preparation for winter weather

Harrison County EMA held a meeting this morning to prepare for the winter weather. The Harrison County Board of Supervisors enacted a local state of emergency in preparation for potential hazardous winter weather. Due to possible unsafe road conditions, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors delayed report-to-work time for non-essential...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS

