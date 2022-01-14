1/14 – The Chief’s “Big Changes For The Weekend” Friday Morning Forecast

A cold front will continue to shift southeastward today with temperatures slowly dropping. Rain should be ending during the afternoon across the area, at least temporarily. Another spoke of energy will be moving out of the southern end of the cold front from Texas this afternoon, with moisture overrunning the shallow cold air mass. It is the usual battle between cold, dry air at the surface, and moisture falling into that layer. Each model run has been gradually pushing the area of measurable precipitation further south. Light precipitation is likely to break out during the evening hours tonight from southwest to northeast. About the time that the lower portion of the atmosphere gets cold enough to produce sleet or freezing rain. The end result is that there may be a few hours of sleet or freezing rain/drizzle during the overnight hours before precipitation ends.

TEXAS STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO