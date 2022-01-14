Why Pick One Modality When You Can Combine Two With This 10-Minute Cardio *and* Core Workout?

The new year is officially in full swing, which means that schedules are filling up, and time is becoming an increasingly limited resource. That said, starting your day with a bit of movement or squeezing in a sweat sesh at lunch can help you avoid the dreaded midday slump, increase productivity, improve your mood, and, of course, help with your overall physical fitness.

On the latest episode of Good Moves, The Ness founder and trainer, Colette Dong, takes us through a 10-minute cardio and core workout that combines two modalities so you can get your blood pumping and strengthen your core at the same time. Get yourself a multitasking workout that can do *both*! The best part? You don't need any equipment, so you can do this workout from anywhere, any time you have a spare moment. Grab your mat and follow along to feel the burn and get your heart rate up.

This 10-minute workout focuses on strengthening all 360 degrees of your core (yes, that includes your back too), but because Dong begins the set with a series of stretches, arches, and twists that help open up your chest and warm up your neck and spine, it's also great for counteracting some of the spinal crunchiness that comes with hunching over your laptop all day and relieving the muscular tension.

Though Dong begins by cueing each movement slowly to ensure proper form, the cardio comes in as she speeds up the motions. It may seem simple at first, but as your heart starts pumping, you'll feel yourself working up a sweat. Each of the moves builds on each other as Dong progresses, and some of the exercises combine crunch-like movements that target your lower abs and twists that focus on your side body and obliques. Dong also provides tips and adjustments that you can make to level up the exercises. "The bigger you move, the more cardio you're going to get," she explains. Though the speed of the moves picks up, keep your heels driving into the floor, and your core engaged the whole way through, Dong says.

Ready to get started? Press play on the video above to follow along with a 10-minute cardio and core workout that you can do from anywhere in just as long as your midday Instagram scroll.

