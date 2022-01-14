ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Why Pick One Modality When You Can Combine Two With This 10-Minute Cardio *and* Core Workout?

By Saanya Ali
Well+Good
Well+Good
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5V0u_0dlfecIc00

The new year is officially in full swing, which means that schedules are filling up, and time is becoming an increasingly limited resource. That said, starting your day with a bit of movement or squeezing in a sweat sesh at lunch can help you avoid the dreaded midday slump, increase productivity, improve your mood, and, of course, help with your overall physical fitness.

On the latest episode of Good Moves, The Ness founder and trainer, Colette Dong, takes us through a 10-minute cardio and core workout that combines two modalities so you can get your blood pumping and strengthen your core at the same time. Get yourself a multitasking workout that can do *both*! The best part? You don't need any equipment, so you can do this workout from anywhere, any time you have a spare moment. Grab your mat and follow along to feel the burn and get your heart rate up.

This 10-minute workout focuses on strengthening all 360 degrees of your core (yes, that includes your back too), but because Dong begins the set with a series of stretches, arches, and twists that help open up your chest and warm up your neck and spine, it's also great for counteracting some of the spinal crunchiness that comes with hunching over your laptop all day and relieving the muscular tension.

Though Dong begins by cueing each movement slowly to ensure proper form, the cardio comes in as she speeds up the motions. It may seem simple at first, but as your heart starts pumping, you'll feel yourself working up a sweat. Each of the moves builds on each other as Dong progresses, and some of the exercises combine crunch-like movements that target your lower abs and twists that focus on your side body and obliques. Dong also provides tips and adjustments that you can make to level up the exercises. "The bigger you move, the more cardio you're going to get," she explains. Though the speed of the moves picks up, keep your heels driving into the floor, and your core engaged the whole way through, Dong says.

Ready to get started? Press play on the video above to follow along with a 10-minute cardio and core workout that you can do from anywhere in just as long as your midday Instagram scroll.

Oh hi! You look like someone who loves free workouts, discounts for cutting-edge wellness brands, and exclusive Well+Good content. Sign up for Well+, our online community of wellness insiders, and unlock your rewards instantly.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

If You Want To Start a Workout Routine You Stick With All Year, Future Fitness Is Our Pick

Real talk. As amazing as it sounds in theory, personal training has never really been in the budget. As much as I'd like the extra accountability and expertise of a trainer to push myself, the cost (and in the days of COVID-19, the trip to the gym) has kept me from exercising as I'd like to. However, it is 2022, a date that feels solidly futuristic, and so I'm here to tell you about the Future Fitness app, a new app that pairs you with a personal trainer—all digitally—to help you reach your fitness goals.
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

Here’s What Happens to Your Body When You Don’t ‘Go Hard or Go Home’ in Every Workout

Your fitness routine can be a safe space where you find joy, endorphins, and—yeah—even a little bit of peace. The problem is that, every January, the language used around moving your body trends toward being more damaging than inspiring. Mentalities like "go hard or go home" and "push yourself to the limit" may make you feel like your workout is worthless if it doesn't leave you panting on the ground and sore for days. But the simple truth is this (repeat after me): Not every workout should feel hard.
WORKOUTS
The Independent

Chiropractor shares 10-minute exercise that can fix a hunchback

A US-based chiropractor has shared a number of exercises and best practices for people who work from home.As the pandemic forced more people into remote working, some may have found that their posture has suffered.In the early months of the pandemic, research by Bupa found that 63 per cent of UK adults had injured their back, neck, hips, knees or wrists while working from home in a “makeshift office”. @thenyeropractors Fixed your bad posture and neck pain! #howdidigofromthistothis #chiro #chiropractor #chiropractic #health #wellnesstips #wellness #neck #neckpain ♬ This to this - Hisokaswildcard💀🔪🖤⛓🛹 At least a quarter of...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modality#Cardio#Productivity#Laptop#Discounts#Ness
TODAY.com

Get a strength and cardio workout at the same time with this simple routine

Many people think they need to choose between cardio and strength training when selecting a workout. While you certainly can tackle the two types of exercise separately, doing them at the same time can help you get more bang for your buck. Combining cardio and strength training into one workout...
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Workouts
tribeza.com

15-Minute Workouts with HIT Athletic

Head Trainer RP Stuart offers a well-rounded workout for beginners and experienced athletes alike. RP Stuart is the Director of Programs at HIT Athletic where he acts as a head trainer, class instructor and personal trainer. A proud native Austinite, RP was fortunate enough to earn a D1 Scholarship to attend Louisiana Tech University to play football and study exercise science. When he’s not in the gym, RP’s favorite things to do are family walks in the park, maybe squeezing in some couch time and seeking out a new foodie and drink stop.
WORKOUTS
tribeza.com

15-Minute Workouts with Shape Method

Certified Pilates instructor Carissa Fisher teaches a full-body Pilates fusion workout designed for strength and balance. Carissa Fisher is a professional dancer and a Stott Pilates certified instructor that has been with Shape Method Pilates since 2012. She is known for her disciplined athleticism mixed with fluidity to produce sequences that are challenging yet approachable and never the same.
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

Reset and Refresh Your Body and Your Mind With This Mobility and Meditation Series

Nike trainer Tara Nicolas is leading our ReNew Year Movement Program to bring us together to work out, stay motivated, and have some fun as we collectively press "reset." But, it's important to know that effective movement is about more than heart-pumping sweat sessions hitting a new PR. That's where mindfulness comes in. Today Nicholas guides us through a 25-minute mobility and meditation routine to facilitate finding openness and release in both your body and your mind.
WORKOUTS
Muscle And Fitness

Escalate Your Abs Progression With This Core Workout Challenge

For years, I’ve been posting some crazy challenges for a group of friends I used to train with in Los Angeles in order to keep each other motivated. These days, it’s more to fight the tedium that threatens our fitness lifestyle. For more than three decades I’ve worked out at least once a day. Maybe you’re the same way, whether you’re a lifelong gym rat or a fitness newbie.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yoga Journal

You Can Do This 15-Minute Yoga Flow Anytime, Anywhere

For exclusive access to all our stories, including sequences, teacher tips, video classes, and more, join Outside+ today. Ah the hour-long yoga class. It’s quite luxurious, isn’t it? But let’s be frank—some days, it seems impossible to carve out a large chunk of time for your practice. If you ever feel this way (and who hasn’t?) know this: even a few minutes of movement can make a huge difference in how you approach your day.
WORKOUTS
Yoga Journal

A 5-Minute Morning Yoga Practice You Can Do In Bed

For exclusive access to all our stories, including sequences, teacher tips, video classes, and more, join Outside+ today. What is the very first thing you do in the morning? Be honest. Do you scroll through Instagram? Check your email? Meditate? How about yoga in bed?. Your early morning thoughts and...
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

This 17-Minute Ab Burner Will Help You Spice Up Your Core Workout

The great thing about a good ab workout is that you’re improving your overall fitness in so many different areas of your life. Whether you run, swim, row, or walk, your core muscles are super important. Even sitting and standing properly requires core strength and engagement. So in the latest episode of Good Moves, NYC-based trainer Traci Copeland delivers a 17-minute ab-focused workout designed to engage your core and make you feel a little extra burn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Well+Good

Learn the Components of a Well-Rounded Fitness Routine With This Holistic Movement Plan

Give yourself a pat on the back, because you're more than halfway through the ReNew Year Movement Program. (Whoop, whoop!) Last week, we took a full-body approach to fitness with heart-racing workouts like every minute on the minute (EMOM) and running intervals, as well as activation drills that lit up every last muscle. Now, it's time to turn up the heat on the physical elements of the program and the restorative practices. This week is all about making sure your movement plan is as well-rounded as possible.
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

Your Subtractive Goals May Be Holding You Back—Here’s How To Set Additive Ones, According to Joy Experts

Scan the most popular New Year’s resolutions around diet, exercise, and finances, and it’s easy to see why they can be such downers: They’re often (quite literally) subtractive in nature, with folks aiming to cut down on spending, avoid certain foods, or even minimize their own size. While some of these goals may be tied to legitimate, health-supportive intentions, the way they’re framed can doom them from the jump, according to positive psychiatrist Samantha Boardman, MD.
FITNESS
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy