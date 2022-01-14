ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barclays Downgrades Digital Realty Trust (DLR) to Equalweight

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Barclays analyst Tim Long downgraded Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: RBC Capital Downgrades Ecolab Inc. (ECL) to Sector Perform on Raw Headwinds

(Updated - January 21, 2022 6:37 AM EST)RBC Capital analyst Ashish Sabadra downgraded Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) from Outperform to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

KnightSwan Acquisition Corporation (KNSW.U) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

KnightSwan Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: KNSW.U), a special purpose acquisition company, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Stifel Upgrades Peloton Interactive (PTON) to Buy

Stifel analyst Scott Devitt upgraded Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) from Hold ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Heartland Media Acquisition Corp. (HMA.U) Prices 17.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Heartland Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: HMA.U) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 17,500,000 units, at a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock (BDN): $15 Price Target From Truist

The shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) have received a $15 price target from Truist. These are the details. The shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) have received a $15 price target from Truist. And Truist analyst Michael Lewis downgraded Brandywine Realty to a “Hold” rating from a “Buy” rating while unchanging the price target.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Evercore ISI Starts Americold Realty Trust (COLD) at Outperform

Evercore ISI analyst Samir Khanal initiates coverage on Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) with a Outperform rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Guggenheim Downgrades Spire (SR) to Neutral

Guggenheim analyst Shahriar Pourezza downgraded Spire (NYSE: SR) from Buy to Neutral. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Spire click here. For more ratings news on Spire click here. Shares of Spire closed at $65.81 yesterday.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Raised to $367.00 at Barclays

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.47.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Ball Corp (BLL) to Equalweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Neel Kumar downgraded Ball Corp (NYSE: BLL) from Overweight to Equalweight with a price target of $100.00 (from $110.00). The analyst comments "Market leader with ~33% global share in the consolidated, growing, and non-cyclical beverage can industry. Robust multiyear beverage can growth outlook well understood, but narrative likely to come under near-term pressure from normalizing trends in imports and new capacity start ups. We see greater risk of multiple contraction at Ball given its premium valuation to peers, offsetting continued strong earnings growth"
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Declares $0.53 Quarterly Dividend; 4.7% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share, or $2.12 annualized. The dividend will be payable on February 11, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 31,...
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Here's Why You Should Retain Digital Realty (DLR) Stock Now

Digital Realty DLR is well poised to grow amid robust demand for data centers, accretive acquisitions and development efforts. A solid balance sheet position also augurs well. Nonetheless, with stiff competition in the industry, aggressive pricing pressure is concerning. High growth in cloud computing, the Internet of Things and big...
MARKETS
pulse2.com

Salesforce Stock (CRM): $290 Price Target From Barclays

The shares of Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) have received a $290 price target from Barclays. These are the details. The shares of Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) have received a $290 price target from Barclays. And Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow is maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the shares. Lenschow...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Constellation Brands (STZ): $277 Price Target From Barclays

The shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) have received a price target of $277 from Barclays. These are the details. The shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) have received a price target of $277 from Barclays. And Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman increased the price target on the company from $271 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the company shares.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

KeyBanc Downgrades Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) to Underweight

KeyBanc analyst Craig Mailman downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) from Sector Weight to Underweight with a price target of $24.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Corporate Office Properties Trust click here. For more ratings news on Corporate Office Properties Trust click here. Shares of...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Jefferies Downgrades Fiserv (FISV) to Hold

Jefferies analyst Trevor Williams downgraded Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) from Buy to Hold with a price target of $115.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UBS Downgrades IBM (IBM) to Sell

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. UBS analyst David Vogt downgraded IBM (NYSE: IBM) from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $124.00 (from $136.00). The analyst comments "We downgrade IBM shares to Sell from Neutral given near-term risk to Q4:21 'operating...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Independence Realty Trust

Within the last quarter, Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Independence Realty Trust has an average price target of $27.19 with a high of $28.00 and a low of $26.00.
DETROIT, MI
StreetInsider.com

Barclays Upgrades Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF) to Equalweight

Barclays analyst Tracy Benguigui upgraded Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

