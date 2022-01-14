ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL playoffs, Australian Open, golf in Hawaii fill weekend sports schedule

ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Michigan dealt big Jim Harbaugh blow amid Raiders interest

Multiple franchises across the NFL are searching for their new head coach. For the Las Vegas Raiders, they have an interesting situation as Rich Bisaccia has proven to be a solid coach after filling in for Jon Gruden. Regardless, the Michigan Wolverines seem to believe their current head coach Jim Harbaugh is chomping at the bit to head to Vegas.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin’s Son, Dino, Announces Transfer Destination

Dino Tomlin, the son of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, has announced his transfer decision. On Wednesday, the Boston College football program announced the enrollment of the former Maryland wide receiver. Tomlin entered the NCAA transfer portal in January after reeling in just two receptions for 12 yards...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Hawaii State
ClutchPoints

Exec sends stern warning to Browns on Baker Mayfield trade

The Cleveland Browns’ season didn’t end the way they wanted it to, as the franchise took a step backward from their 11-5 campaign last year to fall to 8-9. One of the big reasons for the Browns’ step back was the performance of quarterback Baker Mayfield, who noticeably struggled as he attempted to play through a nagging shoulder injury. Mayfield’s struggles opened up the rumor mill to a possible Browns trade, to which an anonymous NFL executive responded to with a stern warning to Cleveland, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN (h/t Browns Wire):
NFL
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Rasheed Wallace News

Changes are coming for the Memphis men’s basketball team. On Wednesday, head coach Penny Hardaway announced that Rasheed Wallace’s role with the team has been altered. Wallace, who agreed to become an assistant coach at Memphis back in August, will serve as a consultant for the time being. His in-person duties have been taken away from him – for now.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Todd Bowles News

Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles is about to be a very busy guy this week. Bowles is set to interview with both the Vikings and Bears before coaching in the divisional round against the Rams. The interview with the Vikings is set for Friday, while the one with the Bears...
NFL
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Believes Benching Russell Westbrook Late In Loss To Pacers Wasn’t ‘Anything Personal’

A potentially major development occurred in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. With 3:52 left in the fourth quarter, head coach Frank Vogel deployed Malik Monk onto the court, taking Russell Westbrook out of the game in crunch time — an adjustment rarely seen in the first half of the 2021-22 season. About four minutes earlier, L.A. had lost its lead that they held onto for the majority of the game.
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears sign Lamar Jackson to reserve/futures contract

The Bears signed a big name to their roster on Wednesday. The team announced they’d signed Lamar Jackson to a reserve/futures contract. You know, the Lamar Jackson who played cornerback at Nebraska from 2016-2019, starting 35 games and intercepting five passes. The Lamar Jackson who signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2020, played in 13 games and started six of them. The Lamar Jackson who spent most of last year on the Jets practice squad, but did play in one game.
NFL
Popculture

Ben Roethlisberger Reveals His Plans After Football Amid Retirement Speculation

Ben Roethlisberger hasn't officially retired from the NFL. But the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback knows what his next move will be after the team lost the Kansas City Chiefs in the wild-card round of the playoffs on Sunday. When speaking to reporters, Roethlisberger revealed his current plans now that the 2021 season has come to an end.
NFL
The Spun

5-Star Transfer Jaxson Dart Makes Surprising Visit

Five-star quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart is one of the most highly-sought-after prospects in the 2022 portal. And on Wednesday, he made an interesting visit to a prospective school. According to reports from On3 Sports, the now-former USC signal caller traveled to his hometown of Provo, Utah to visit with the...
PROVO, UT
The Spun

Dak Prescott Receives Punishment For What He Said About Officials

Just a few days ago, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott made headlines with a controversial comment he made about the officials from Sunday’s game. Following the 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Cowboys fans threw objects onto the field, expressing their anger with the officiating crew. After learning fans threw objects at the officials, Dak responded, “Credit to them.”
NFL
The Spun

Danny Kanell Has 2 Quarterbacks In Mind For Steelers

The post-Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh has commenced. Big Ben played in what’s expected to be his final NFL game last weekend in a postseason loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, all eyes in Pittsburgh turn to the future of the team’s quarterback position. Danny Kanell has...
NFL

