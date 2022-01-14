ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 is shaping up to be one of video games' biggest ever years | Opinion

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were some really great video games in 2021. Yet when it comes to significant, major releases that get the whole business talking, it was certainly a quieter 12 months. Xbox delivered some big titles in Halo and Forza, and Capcom had a strong year with Monster Hunter and Resident Evil....

Variety

Electronic Arts COO Laura Miele on Gaming’s Big Moment: ‘We Have Significant Runway Ahead of Us’

Laura Miele knows that video gaming is having a big moment. The industry veteran, who was named chief operating officer of gaming giant Electronic Arts in September, also knows that well-heeled competitors are ready to barrel into the sector that is becoming ever-more intertwined with Hollywood’s core businesses. On the latest episode of Variety podcast “Strictly Business,” Miele says EA is fortified for heightened competition from streaming platforms by its 40-year history of creating game franchises ranging from “The Sims” to “Madden NFL” to its partnership with Lucasfilm on “Star Wars” titles. (And this conversation was held before Microsoft unveiled its blockbuster...
The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
The Hollywood Reporter

Activision Stock Gets Analyst Upgrade on “Win-Win” Microsoft Deal; Is Electronic Arts Next?

This year is off to a quick and game-changing start for the video gaming sector. After all, it is now two weeks, two mega-deals in the space as technology giant Microsoft unveiled a $68.7 billion takeover of powerhouse Activision Blizzard on Tuesday, eight days after Take-Two Interactive’s $12.7 billion deal to acquire Zynga. Activision shares earned an analyst upgrade on the news, with MKM Partners’ Eric Handler changing his rating from “sell” to “neutral” with a $95 price target, up from $54, given that Microsoft is set to pay that amount per share. “In our opinion, this transaction creates a win-win scenario...
The Independent

Microsoft to buy Activision Blizzard in biggest takeover ever and major shakeup for gaming

Microsoft is buying Activision Blizzard in the biggest ever takeover and a major shakeup for the gaming industry.The Xbox maker will pay $68.7bn in cash for the game designer, in a move partly aimed at the future of gaming and the metaverse.The purchase is just the latest – and by far the biggest – game designer to be purchased by Microsoft as it looks to expand its control of games and consoles. It will turn Microsoft into the third-largest gaming company by revenue, it said, behind Tencent and Sony, and it now has 30 internal game development studios.For gamers, it will...
Ludwig is hosting $30k Smash event and it’s one of the biggest ever

YouTube streamer Ludwig has saved the day for Super Smash Bros Ultimate players, by hosting his own tournament amid the cancellation of Genesis 8. Ludwig Anders Ahgren, aka Ludwig to his 2.54 million subscribers, has made an incredible impression with the Super Smash Bros fanbase. Avid players of the Smash...
Cheddar News

Microsoft Integrating Activision With 'Next Phase of the Internet' as Its Goal

In what could be the biggest deal in video games history, Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard underlines the company's aggressive push in gaming and beyond into its long-term vision of being top dog in the metaverse. Adam Hollander, former director of gamification at Microsoft and founder of Hungry Wolves NFT, joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss. “Microsoft always plays chess, not checkers," he said, describing the price tag as an opportunity cost. "It's about integrating Activision Blizzard in with Azure and Windows and Xbox and Hololens and Minecraft and everything else that they're doing for the inevitable goal of being the major player in the next phase of the internet."
Gamespot

Take-Two Buys Zynga For $12.7 Billion In What Might Be Video Game Industry's Biggest Acquisition Ever

Grand Theft Auto company Take-Two is acquiring FarmVille company Zynga for $12.7 billion, the company announced on Monday morning. This is a combined cash and stock deal. In a news release, Take-Two said this is a "transformative combination" of companies that makes Take-Two "one of the largest and most diversified mobile game publishers in the industry."
Nintendo Life

One Of The Rarest SNES Games Ever Is Making A Comeback

Ziggurat Interactive has just announced that it has inked a deal that gives it the rights to "more than 80 titles" originally owned by famed '80s and '90s developer and publisher Rainbow Arts. Founded in Germany in 1984 by Marc Ullrich and Thomas Meiertoberens, Rainbow Arts produced several games for...
PlayStation LifeStyle

Readers’ Opinion: Why Would Anyone Want NFTs in Video Games?

Readers’ Opinion is a place to share your thoughts in the comments section below. We’ll feature our favorite replies in the next installment. When NFTs started becoming popular, game publishers tasted blood in the water. In an era where every major video game is monetized to the hilt, a new avenue to squeeze extra juice out of each blockbuster release seems too good for them to be true.
gamesindustry.biz

Sensor Tower: US consumer spending on mobile action games was $967m in 2021

Today a new report from Sensor Tower says that US consumer spending on mobile action games grew to $967 million in 2021. This represents a revenue growth for the genre of 69% year-over-year compared to 2020. By comparison the second-highest earning subgenre, hypercasual, was up 43% having generated $111 million...
