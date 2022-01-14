ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawsuit against Valve over CS:GO skin gambling dismissed

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA US federal court dismissed a lawsuit against Valve over Counter-Strike: Global Offensive skin gambling on January 7. The dismissal focused on the one claim remaining from a series of lawsuits dating from 2016, PC Gamer reported. The lawsuits alleged that Valve was knowingly facilitating gambling of CS:GO skins...

