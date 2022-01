So far the firm has committed $150 million to expanding opportunity for a diverse pool of developers. Enterprise Community Partners has hit its $350 million fundraising goal for the main fund of its Equitable Path Forward initiative that’s trying address the legacy of racism in the housing industry. The initiative’s Growth Fund reached the goal after first launching in December 2020 and has since attracted investors that include blue-chip companies, banks and foundations in various industries.

ADVOCACY ・ 7 DAYS AGO