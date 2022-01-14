‘Ray Donovan’ Last Stand, Denzel Is ‘Macbeth,’ ‘After Life’ Final Season, A Real ‘Scream’

While Christmas has come and gone, Legendary and Warner Bros are looking to give a belated gift to us all, as sources tell Deadline the two companies have closed a deal for Peter Billingsley to star in A Christmas Story Christmas, a sequel to the holiday classic A Christmas Story, which will premiere on HBO Max. While not confirmed, sources add that Airplane star Julie Hagerty will play Billingsley’s mother. The script was written by Nick Schenk, who will also executive produce, and Clay Kaytis will direct. Billingsley will also produce along with his partner Vince Vaughn through their Wild West Picture Show...

MOVIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO