‘Ray Donovan’ Last Stand, Denzel Is ‘Macbeth,’ ‘After Life’ Final Season, A Real ‘Scream’

By Matt Roush, TV Insider
Kingsport Times-News
 6 days ago

Showtime brings back Ray Donovan for a movie-length finale to bring closure to the dark drama....

Register Citizen

Denzel Washington Talks Reinventing Macbeth, Oscars and Who’s the Next Denzel

Denzel Washington never saw a production of “Macbeth” in high school or college. So when he was offered the titular role in Shakespeare’s great tragedy, which he’d only read in the past two years, he wanted to make sure that he could wrap his head around how director Joel Coen would shoot the film with him and Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth. “Let’s talk about the black and white of it all,” Washington recalls saying to Coen in an early conversation.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The White Lotus’ Adds F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander and Haley Lu Richardson to Season 2 Cast

The White Lotus season two is coming into sharper focus. Mike White’s HBO dark comedy has enlisted F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander and Haley Lu Richardson as series regulars for its sophomore season. They join the previously announced castmembers Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza in season two, which will leave Hawaii behind and be set at a different White Lotus hotel property. Sources say season two will be set in Italy, though HBO has declined comment on the setting. Abraham, whose massive list of credits includes Apple’s Mythic Quest, Showtime’s Homeland and features The Grand Budapest Hotel and Amadeus, will play...
Deadline

‘The Knife’: Melissa Leo, Aja Naomi King, Manny Jacinto & More To Star Alongside Nnamdi Asomugha In His Feature Directorial Debut

EXCLUSIVE: Academy Award winner Melissa Leo (The Fighter, I Know This Much I True), Aja Naomi King (Sylvie’s Love, How to Get Away with Murder), Manny Jacinto (Nine Perfect Strangers, The Good Place) and newcomers Amari Price and Aiden Price will star alongside Nnamdi Asomugha in his feature directorial debut, The Knife, which recently completed production in Los Angeles. The film written by Asomugha and Mark Duplass is a psychological thriller that follows a family over the course of one night, after a frightening event threatens to dismantle their household and uncover the illusions of their lives. Asomugha is producing under his iAm21 Productions...
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Flashback: 30 Years Ago, ‘Much Ado’ Marked Denzel Washington’s Bard Debut

Denzel Washington’s passion for Shakespeare is clearly not as fleeting as, to borrow from a certain playwright, a walking shadow. The two-time Oscar winner currently stars opposite Frances McDormand in The Tragedy of Macbeth, director Joel Coen’s take on the Shakespeare staple that’s now available on Apple TV+, and for which Washington earned a SAG Award nomination. But it was 1993’s star-studded Much Ado About Nothing, directed by Kenneth Branagh (whose latest, Belfast, is in the awards race alongside Macbeth), that introduced moviegoers to the actor delivering the Bard’s lines. Washington played nobleman Don Pedro, who overcomes the villainous scheming of...
The Hollywood Reporter

Joshua Jackson to Star in ‘Fatal Attraction’ Series at Paramount+

The Fatal Attraction series at Paramount+ has found its male lead. Joshua Jackson will star opposite Lizzy Caplan in the reimagining of the 1987 film that starred Michael Douglas and Glenn Close. Jackson will play Dan Gallagher, whose affair with Alex Forrest (Caplan) leads to an obsession on Alex’s part. “Joshua is an incredible talent who creates beautifully complicated characters on both the screen and stage,” said Nicole Clemens, president original scripted series at Paramount+. “He and Lizzy are perfectly matched to tell a nuanced and modern narrative about the complexities of the human psyche. We’re thrilled to partner with them to...
Deadline

‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel In The Works At Legendary And Warner Bros With Peter Billingsley Set To Reprise Ralphie Role

While Christmas has come and gone, Legendary and Warner Bros are looking to give a belated gift to us all, as sources tell Deadline the two companies have closed a deal for Peter Billingsley to star in A Christmas Story Christmas, a sequel to the holiday classic A Christmas Story, which will premiere on HBO Max. While not confirmed, sources add that Airplane star Julie Hagerty will play Billingsley’s mother. The script was written by Nick Schenk, who will also executive produce, and Clay Kaytis will direct. Billingsley will also produce along with his partner Vince Vaughn through their Wild West Picture Show...
thecinemaholic.com

Where was Ray Donovan: The Movie Filmed?

‘Ray Donovan: The Movie’ is a crime drama movie that follows the events of season 7 of the eponymous TV series. Directed by David Hollander, the story revolves around Ray Donovan, a fixer in New York City who helps manage the criminal activities of high-profile celebrities. He shares a great camaraderie with his children and three brothers but has a strained relationship with his wife Abigail. Trouble ensues when Ray’s notorious father Mickey is released from prison and the FBI sets out to bring him down.
thecinemaholic.com

Is Mickey Donovan Dead or Alive at the End of Ray Donovan: The Movie?

‘Ray Donovan: The Movie’ follows the titular fixer (Liev Schreiber) from the popular Showtime crime drama series of the same name. This time around, he is on his own father’s trail even as Mickey Donavan attempts to make a quick buck by selling valuable stolen documents. The narrative also delves into Ray’s origin story, depicting a pivotal moment in the relationship between the protagonist and his father.
Variety

Bong Joon Ho Sets Next Movie at Warner Bros. With Robert Pattinson in Talks to Star

Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, who made awards history with his genre-bending thriller “Parasite,” is making his next feature film at Warner Bros. Robert Pattinson, who will soon appear as the Caped Crusader in “The Batman,” is expected to star in the science-fiction story, an adaptation of Edward Ashton’s upcoming novel “Mickey7.” According to the book’s publisher St. Martin Press, the high-concept cerebral thriller is best described as “The Martian” meets “Dark Matter.” The tale is about an “expendable” — a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Nifheim — who refuses to let his replacement clone,...
thecinemaholic.com

Will There be a Ray Donovan Sequel or Ray Donovan Season 8?

‘Ray Donovan: The Movie’ picks up from the popular Showtime crime drama series of the same name and follows the titular fixer (Liev Schreiber) on a deeply personal mission, which might just be his last. Even as Ray grapples with his father’s constant search for a quick buck, the story, through flashbacks, shows us a pivotal moment between father and son.
Deadline

‘Freelance’: Alice Eve & Marton Csokas Join John Cena Action-Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Alice Eve (Star Trek Into Darkness) and Marton Csokas (The Last Duel) are joining John Cena, Alison Brie and Juan Pablo Raba in director Pierre Morel’s (Taken) action-comedy Freelance. As we revealed this week, the film is now underway in Colombia. The movie follows a special forces operator (Cena) who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the U.S. After several years of mortgage payments, school drop-offs, backyard barbecues and trying to conform to life in suburbia, he decides to come out of retirement to take a gig providing security for a female journalist (Brie) as...
uticaphoenix.net

Watch “The Tragedy of Macbeth” New Trailer Starring Denzel Washington

Today Apple & A24 unveiled the new trailer for the Joel Coen film, “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”. Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star in Joel Coen’s bold and fierce adaptation—a tale of murder, madness, ambition, and wrathful cunning. Apple Original Films presents an A24 and IAC Films...
idownloadblog.com

Apple TV+ finally offers up proper official trailer for drama ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand

In most cases, a film or TV series gets plenty of build up, with a lot of footage shown that’s edited to try to not really give anything away (the effectiveness of this is debatable). Apple has followed this route for the majority of its content. But, with the upcoming drama The Tragedy of Macbeth, that hasn’t really been the case. Until now.
mediapost.com

Indestructible 'Ray Donovan' Finally Nears The End

The Ray Donovan character introduced nine years ago on Showtime has been indestructible, and apparently so is the show, “Ray Donovan.”. Cancelled after seven seasons in January 2020, “Ray” is back again for one more go, in the form of a 100-minute movie that seems likely to be the end.
