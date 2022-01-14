ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Pregnant People Are Still Not Getting Vaccinated Against Covid

By Grace Browne
Wired UK
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalendar year three into the pandemic, and vaccination coverage among pregnant people remains staggeringly low. According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of January 1, just over 40 percent of pregnant people in the United States between age 18 and 49 were fully vaccinated prior...

www.wired.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

WHO Says Worst of Pandemic Could Ease This Year if Vaccine Inequities Erased

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If COVID-19 vaccines and medicines are shared equally worldwide, the pandemic could ease this year, a top World Health Organization official said Tuesday. However, if wealthier countries don't share their resources with poorer countries, there will continue to be high rates of deaths and hospitalizations, warned Dr. Michael Ryan, head of emergencies at WHO. “What we need to do is get to low...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Epidemics#Infertility#Cdc#The Us#Omicron#The Washington Post#Harvard Medical School#Maven Clinic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Wyoming News

Vaccination Plus Prior Infection Best Defense Against COVID

THURSDAY, Jan. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Think your prior bout of COVID shields you enough from another encounter with the coronavirus? New research suggests that adding in vaccination is still your best bet. A combination of vaccination and prior infection offers the most optimal protection against infection with COVID-19, a new government study shows. Researchers analyzed data on infections in New York and California in the summer and fall...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Crescent-News

People's Pharmacy: Can you get an extra booster against COVID?

Q. My husband had the Pfizer booster three months ago. He now wants to get the Moderna booster. Is it safe to get another booster shot after only three months? If not, how long should he wait to get another booster? He has coronary artery disease and heart failure but no problems with weight or diabetes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bctv.org

DoH Encourage Pregnant Pennsylvanians to Get Vaccinated

Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter and Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson Tuesday strongly urged those who are pregnant or plan to become pregnant to get vaccinated to gain protection from COVID-19. “Pregnancy is a vulnerable time,” Dr. Johnson said. “The evidence is clear that vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, are safe...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
AFP

Natural immunity more potent than vaccines during US Delta wave: study

During America's last surge of the coronavirus driven by the Delta variant, people who were unvaccinated but survived Covid were better protected than those who were vaccinated and not previously infected, a new study said Wednesday. The finding is the latest to weigh in on a debate on the relative strengths of natural versus vaccine-acquired immunity against SARS-CoV-2, but comes this time with the imprimatur of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The authors of the paper warned, however, against depending on infection as a strategy, given the higher risks to unvaccinated persons who weren't previously infected of hospitalization, long term impacts, and death, compared to vaccinated people. Indeed, by November 30, 2021, some 131,000 residents of California and New York had died from Covid-19, the two states the paper, which used statistical modeling, was based on.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
healththoroughfare.com

Moderna Covid Vaccine Is No Longer Recommended Due To Heart Inflammation

There are all kinds of discussions about the potential side effects of the covid vaccine, and these include heart inflammation for younger people. Check out the latest reports involving Moderna vaccines below. It seems that the very rare side effect among under-31s of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine leads to the...
HEALTH
Daily Fort Worth

“Covid sucks”, Young vaccine hesitant woman who ‘wasn’t afraid of the virus’ contracts Covid-19 and dies in hospital leaving three children behind

Since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago, Covid-19 completely changed our lives and it looks like we are still way too far from the end of the pandemic. Millions of Americans have contracted the virus and more than 850,000 have died so far as a result of Covid-19 complications in United States and with Omicron in place, the numbers will continue to go up in the upcoming weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy