Welcome to Product Support, a column devoted to helping you get the most out of the gadgets and software you already use. When Apple rolled out iOS 14 in 2020, it gave all compatible iPhones the ability to customize their Home screens with widgets for the first time. A widget is just a larger app takes up more real estate and shows more of its information. The idea was that you make your most-used apps appear bigger on your Home screen, so they could be more useful at a glance without you actually having to open them. For example, you can turn the weather app into a widget and see the forecast for the entire week. Or turn your calendar app into a widget and see your upcoming schedule.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO