Daily Red Sox Links: Jon Lester, John Farrell, Seiya Suzuki

By Phil Neuffer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere have been a ton of career retrospectives about Jon Lester in the last two days, but how can you say no to one more? (Matt O’Halloran; Beyond the Box Score) Or another? (Jon Couture; Boston.com)...

Over the Monster

Checking in on the AL East: Tampa Bay Rays

It’s now been about six weeks that we’ve been in a standstill in this offseason, with the players and owners still seemingly far apart as they try to hammer out a new CBA. In the meantime, we’ve been examining the Boston Red Sox from all angles to figure out what lies ahead on the other side of the lockout, but what about the rest of the American League East? For this week, we’ll be looking at where the rest of the division stands this winter, going over what they got done before the lockout, and what questions they have to answer when things pick back up. We’ll go in reverse order of the 2021 standings, today wrapping up with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Red Sox: A Seiya Suzuki contract that works for everyone

The Boston Red Sox have maintained interest in Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki all offseason. What would it take to get a deal done?. Suzuki is a bit of an unknown at this point, as his only real professional baseball experience is in NPB, rather than MLB. Any team that takes on Suzuki — and the contract it’ll likely take to sign him — is bargaining a bit with fate.
Over the Monster

Where can the Red Sox make 40-man room?

Since the lockout went into effect shortly after the start of December and the entire world of MLB went into hiatus, we have spent a whole lot of time looking at potential additions the Boston Red Sox could make whenever the lockout is lifted. We will probably continue to do so, too, because what else are we going to talk about!? The roster is incomplete and frozen in time, and we’ve had substantial time thinking about what should come next and what else the roster could use to maximize its potential.
Over the Monster

Checking in on the AL East: Toronto Blue Jays

It’s now been about six weeks that we’ve been in a standstill in this offseason, with the players and owners still seemingly far apart as they try to hammer out a new CBA. In the meantime, we’ve been examining the Boston Red Sox from all angles to figure out what lies ahead on the other side of the lockout, but what about the rest of the American League East? For this week, we’ll be looking at where the rest of the division stands this winter, going over what they got done before the lockout, and what questions they have to answer when things pick back up. We’ll go in reverse order of the 2021 standings, today looking at the Toronto Blue Jays.
Over the Monster

Four Red Sox prospects land on Baseball America’s top 100 list

The Boston Red Sox are coming off a definitively successful season at the major-league level, making it all the way to the ALCS. But in addition to the run at the highest level, they continued the building up of their farm system and making it perhaps the most improved in all of baseball. Last season at this time, Boston had a pair of prospects in the middle portion of top 100 lists (Triston Casas and Jeter Downs) and a couple more who were borderline cases (Bobby Dalbec and Jarren Duran).
Over the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Marcelo Mayer, Triston Casas, Blaze Jordan

The Red Sox may not have the best farm system in baseball, but with Marcelo Mayer and Triston Casas at the top of their prospect list, they still have a very good one. (R.J. Anderson; CBS Sports) Looking elsewhere on the diamond, Blaze Jordan has the potential to be a...
CBS Boston

David Ortiz Calls Dan Shaughnessy An A-Hole On Live Radio Over Hall Of Fame Snub

BOSTON (CBS) — Earlier this month, Dan Shaughnessy shared his Baseball Hall of Fame ballot — a ballot which included only Jeff Kent and notably did not include David Ortiz. While Shaughnessy’s obviously entitled to his opinion, so is Ortiz. And the Red Sox legend let his feelings be known on the writer’s decision to leave him off the ballot. “You know Dan Shaughnessy has been an a–hole to everybody, so what can I tell you?” Ortiz said on Merloni & Fauria on WEEI on Wednesday. “It’s not a surprise for me, it’s not a surprise for y’all. Now he didn’t vote for...
