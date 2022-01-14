ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Ray Donovan’ Last Stand, Denzel Is ‘Macbeth,’ ‘After Life’ Final Season, A Real ‘Scream’

By Matt Roush, TV Insider
WFMZ-TV Online
 6 days ago

Showtime brings back Ray Donovan for a movie-length finale to bring closure to the dark drama....

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vulture

The Final Job Ray Donovan Deserves

When Showtime unexpectedly canceled Ray Donovan after its explosive seventh season concluded in January 2020, fans were confused and upset. Not only did the abrupt ending come out of nowhere, but the last episode left a number of characters in the wind, feeling in no way like a final word on the saga of Ray and his fractured family. The creative team was planning an eighth season when it got the news, and showrunner David Hollander told Vulture, “There was no sense that this was going to be a completion.”
TV SERIES
Register Citizen

Denzel Washington Talks Reinventing Macbeth, Oscars and Who’s the Next Denzel

Denzel Washington never saw a production of “Macbeth” in high school or college. So when he was offered the titular role in Shakespeare’s great tragedy, which he’d only read in the past two years, he wanted to make sure that he could wrap his head around how director Joel Coen would shoot the film with him and Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth. “Let’s talk about the black and white of it all,” Washington recalls saying to Coen in an early conversation.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Ricky Gervais
Person
Joel Coen
Person
Frances Mcdormand
Deadline

‘The Knife’: Melissa Leo, Aja Naomi King, Manny Jacinto & More To Star Alongside Nnamdi Asomugha In His Feature Directorial Debut

EXCLUSIVE: Academy Award winner Melissa Leo (The Fighter, I Know This Much I True), Aja Naomi King (Sylvie’s Love, How to Get Away with Murder), Manny Jacinto (Nine Perfect Strangers, The Good Place) and newcomers Amari Price and Aiden Price will star alongside Nnamdi Asomugha in his feature directorial debut, The Knife, which recently completed production in Los Angeles. The film written by Asomugha and Mark Duplass is a psychological thriller that follows a family over the course of one night, after a frightening event threatens to dismantle their household and uncover the illusions of their lives. Asomugha is producing under his iAm21 Productions...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The White Lotus’ Adds F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander and Haley Lu Richardson to Season 2 Cast

The White Lotus season two is coming into sharper focus. Mike White’s HBO dark comedy has enlisted F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander and Haley Lu Richardson as series regulars for its sophomore season. They join the previously announced castmembers Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza in season two, which will leave Hawaii behind and be set at a different White Lotus hotel property. Sources say season two will be set in Italy, though HBO has declined comment on the setting. Abraham, whose massive list of credits includes Apple’s Mythic Quest, Showtime’s Homeland and features The Grand Budapest Hotel and Amadeus, will play...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scream#Showtime#Shock Docs
The Hollywood Reporter

Bong Joon Ho, Robert Pattinson Teaming for Warner Bros. Sci-Fi Movie

Parasite Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho has found his next film. The filmmaker will write and direct an untitled sci-fi movie for Warner Bros., with actor Robert Pattinson in talks to star, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The project will be based on Mickey7, a forthcoming novel from author Edward Ashton. Mickey7 is described as Andy Wier’s The Martian meets Blake Crouch’s Dark Matter. It centers on Mickey7, a man on an expedition to colonize the ice world Niflheim. This expendable employee takes jobs too risky for anyone else, and when he dies, he regenerates as a clone with most of his memories...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Flashback: 30 Years Ago, ‘Much Ado’ Marked Denzel Washington’s Bard Debut

Denzel Washington’s passion for Shakespeare is clearly not as fleeting as, to borrow from a certain playwright, a walking shadow. The two-time Oscar winner currently stars opposite Frances McDormand in The Tragedy of Macbeth, director Joel Coen’s take on the Shakespeare staple that’s now available on Apple TV+, and for which Washington earned a SAG Award nomination. But it was 1993’s star-studded Much Ado About Nothing, directed by Kenneth Branagh (whose latest, Belfast, is in the awards race alongside Macbeth), that introduced moviegoers to the actor delivering the Bard’s lines. Washington played nobleman Don Pedro, who overcomes the villainous scheming of...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Joshua Jackson to Star in ‘Fatal Attraction’ Series at Paramount+

The Fatal Attraction series at Paramount+ has found its male lead. Joshua Jackson will star opposite Lizzy Caplan in the reimagining of the 1987 film that starred Michael Douglas and Glenn Close. Jackson will play Dan Gallagher, whose affair with Alex Forrest (Caplan) leads to an obsession on Alex’s part. “Joshua is an incredible talent who creates beautifully complicated characters on both the screen and stage,” said Nicole Clemens, president original scripted series at Paramount+. “He and Lizzy are perfectly matched to tell a nuanced and modern narrative about the complexities of the human psyche. We’re thrilled to partner with them to...
PARAMOUNT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
thatgrapejuice.net

Movie Trailer: ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ [Starring Denzel Washington]

Denzel Washington is no stranger to seismic roles, so it’s fitting that the legendary actor is set to hit screens as Macbeth. The Oscar winner takes center stage as the titular character in ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth.’. Joel Coen’s striking adaptation of the William Shakespeare classic puts a...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel In The Works At Legendary And Warner Bros With Peter Billingsley Set To Reprise Ralphie Role

While Christmas has come and gone, Legendary and Warner Bros are looking to give a belated gift to us all, as sources tell Deadline the two companies have closed a deal for Peter Billingsley to star in A Christmas Story Christmas, a sequel to the holiday classic A Christmas Story, which will premiere on HBO Max. While not confirmed, sources add that Airplane star Julie Hagerty will play Billingsley’s mother. The script was written by Nick Schenk, who will also executive produce, and Clay Kaytis will direct. Billingsley will also produce along with his partner Vince Vaughn through their Wild West Picture Show...
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Where was Ray Donovan: The Movie Filmed?

‘Ray Donovan: The Movie’ is a crime drama movie that follows the events of season 7 of the eponymous TV series. Directed by David Hollander, the story revolves around Ray Donovan, a fixer in New York City who helps manage the criminal activities of high-profile celebrities. He shares a great camaraderie with his children and three brothers but has a strained relationship with his wife Abigail. Trouble ensues when Ray’s notorious father Mickey is released from prison and the FBI sets out to bring him down.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Is Mickey Donovan Dead or Alive at the End of Ray Donovan: The Movie?

‘Ray Donovan: The Movie’ follows the titular fixer (Liev Schreiber) from the popular Showtime crime drama series of the same name. This time around, he is on his own father’s trail even as Mickey Donavan attempts to make a quick buck by selling valuable stolen documents. The narrative also delves into Ray’s origin story, depicting a pivotal moment in the relationship between the protagonist and his father.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Will There be a Ray Donovan Sequel or Ray Donovan Season 8?

‘Ray Donovan: The Movie’ picks up from the popular Showtime crime drama series of the same name and follows the titular fixer (Liev Schreiber) on a deeply personal mission, which might just be his last. Even as Ray grapples with his father’s constant search for a quick buck, the story, through flashbacks, shows us a pivotal moment between father and son.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Freelance’: Alice Eve & Marton Csokas Join John Cena Action-Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Alice Eve (Star Trek Into Darkness) and Marton Csokas (The Last Duel) are joining John Cena, Alison Brie and Juan Pablo Raba in director Pierre Morel’s (Taken) action-comedy Freelance. As we revealed this week, the film is now underway in Colombia. The movie follows a special forces operator (Cena) who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the U.S. After several years of mortgage payments, school drop-offs, backyard barbecues and trying to conform to life in suburbia, he decides to come out of retirement to take a gig providing security for a female journalist (Brie) as...
MOVIES
phillytrib.com

Review: Denzel follows a dark path in 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'

“By the pricking of my thumbs,Something wicked this way comes,” wrote William Shakespeare in Macbeth. Nowhere is that more evident than in Joel Coen’s Tragedy of Macbeth. We’ve had a dozen or more versions of Macbeth and why should we invest in this latest rendition directed by Joel...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy