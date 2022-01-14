‘Ray Donovan’ Last Stand, Denzel Is ‘Macbeth,’ ‘After Life’ Final Season, A Real ‘Scream’

When Showtime unexpectedly canceled Ray Donovan after its explosive seventh season concluded in January 2020, fans were confused and upset. Not only did the abrupt ending come out of nowhere, but the last episode left a number of characters in the wind, feeling in no way like a final word on the saga of Ray and his fractured family. The creative team was planning an eighth season when it got the news, and showrunner David Hollander told Vulture, “There was no sense that this was going to be a completion.”

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO