13 ways to make your electronic drum set sound better

Building on the excellent reputation of the models that came before them, both the 700 PRO X and the 900 PRO X raise the reference headphone game to a whole new level. Whichever model you go for will ultimately depend on your preference for open or closed-back cans, but for each appropriate use case - recording and tracking on the 700’s and mixing and critical listening on the 900’s - the Beyerdynamic pedigree ensures you won’t go far wrong. While the DT 990 PRO was and continues to be an excellent choice for a mixing and reference headphone, it would seem that the DT 900 PRO X is even more so.

