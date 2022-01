(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Kier Group PLC - Sandy, Bedfordshire-based construction and infrastructure services - Says performed well in the first half to December 31, despite inflationary pressure and expects to deliver half-year results in-line with expectations. Says continued strong operational performance and the confidence outlined at full year results in September. Kier continues to win new, high quality and profitable work in its markets on terms and at rates which reflect the bidding discipline and risk management introduced under the Performance Excellence programme.

