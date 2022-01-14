ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IN BRIEF: HSS Hire Chair Alan Peterson buys back 1.5 million shares

Life Style Extra
 6 days ago

HSS Hire Group PLC - Manchester-based equipment rental firm - Non-Executive Chair Alan Peterson buys 1.5 million shares at GBP0.17, worth GBP248,755, on Thursday. Peterson had sold 2.7 million shares back in October. At...

www.lse.co.uk

Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Shell offloads Deer Park stake to Pemex for USD596 million

Royal Dutch Shell PLC - London-headquartered oil major - Subsidiary Shell Oil Co completes sale of its interest in Deer Park Refining Ltd Partnership for USD596 million, in a combination of debt and cash. Shell is offloading its stake to its partner in the 50-50 joint venture, PMI Norteamerica SA...
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Tertiary Minerals raises GBP500,000 in share placing

Tertiary Minerals PLC - Cheshire, England-based mineral explorer - Raises GBP500,000 through placing of 294.1 million new ordinary shares at 0.17 pence each, to be admitted to AIM on or around Monday. Arranged through broker Peterhouse Capital Ltd, who received 14.7m shares as part of fee. New shares will constitute 20% of Tertiary's share capital.
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: BMO Commercial Property spends GBP66 million for two assets

BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - company which invests in UK commercial properties - Acquires two logistics assets in December for GBP66 million and commits to two developments for GBP10.5 million originating from existing portfolio. First acquisition is Orion One and Two, Markham Vale, Derbyshire for a price of GBP44.5million...
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc ("the Company") Notification is given that pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 1 September 2021 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares. A market purchase of 40,219 ordinary shares of 25p each in the...
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for TR Property Investment Trust (TRY)

TR PROPERTY INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (THE 'COMPANY') Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA") a) Name. Alison Watson. 2. Reason for the notification. a) Position / status. PCA of David Watson, Non-Executive Director. b) Initial...
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for HSBC Holdings (HSBA)

HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.50 from Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ("Morgan Stanley") as part of its buy-back announced on 26 October 2021. Date of purchase:. Number of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each...
franchising.com

Planet Fitness To Buy Back 114 Locations In $800 Million Deal

Planet Fitness has agreed to acquire franchisee Sunshine Fitness Growth Holdings, a 114 location franchisee, in a cash and stock transaction valued at $800 million. Sunshine Fitness was the first Planet Fitness franchisee and operates locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. In a statement the company...
NewsBreak
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Biffa chair responds to shareholders; Kromek improves

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Distribution Finance Capital Holdings PLC - Manchester-based bank providing personal savings products and working capital to dealers and manufacturers - Originates record GBP690 million of new loans in 2021, up from GBP253 million in 2020, as loan book ends year at GBP113 million. Notes net interest margin tracks in line with expectations at about 6%. Expects pretax loss for 2021 to be "moderately" ahead of previous expectations at about GBP4 million, a "significant reduction" on the GBP13.6 million loss in 2020. Retail deposits at end of first full year as bank stand at GBP295 million. Is targeting profitability in 2022, despite ongoing global supply chain issues caused by the pandemic.
theadvocate.com

Company plans $1.5 million call center in Shreveport, will hire 600

Advanced Call Center Technologies said it will open a call center in Shreveport this spring that will create 600 new jobs. Louisiana Economic Development said the $1.5 million customer care center will also create 314 indirect jobs. The company will begin hiring next month. ACT is going into a space...
MarketWatch

Popular to raise dividend by 22%, buy back $500 million in stock this year

Popular Inc. BPOP, -0.01% said Wednesday it expects to repurchase $500 million worth of its stock in 2022, and that it raised its quarterly dividend by 22%, to 55 cents a share from 45 cents. The Puerto Rico-based financial services company's new dividend will be payable in the second quarter of 2022. Based on Tuesday's stock closing price of $92.57, the new annual dividend would imply a dividend yield of 2.38%, compared with the implied yield for the S&P 500.
pymnts

Online Merchant Hour Loop Opens IPO Trading of 1.5M Shares

Online retailer and third-party eCommerce seller Hour Loop started trading on Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol HOUR at a per-share price of $4.50 after pricing the initial public offering (IPO) of 1.5 million shares of common stock at $4 per share, according to a press release on Thursday (Jan. 6).
Life Style Extra

Disclosure Table (POTAM only)

THE TAKEOVER PANEL - DISCLOSURE TABLE. The following are today's changes to the Disclosure Table:. OFFEROR: Raymond James UK Wealth Management Holdings Limited (a. wholly-owned subsidiary of Raymond James Financial, Inc.) Offeror identified: 07:03 29-Jul-2021. Rule 2.6 deadline: N/A. Disclosure of dealings and positions in this offeror is not required.
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: WH Smith faces director pay revolt; Troy lowers fees

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. WH Smith PLC - FTSE 250-listed Swindon, England-headquartered books and stationary retailer - Notes over 45% of shareholders vote against company's remuneration report at annual general meeting on Wednesday. "The Remuneration Committee has already conducted an extensive consultation with the company's largest shareholders regarding the Remuneration Report and the company's new Remuneration Policy. The new Chair of the Remuneration Committee, Marion Sears, looks forward to continuing the company's constructive discussions with shareholders, following her appointment, over the coming months," company says. Also notes over 21% of shareholders voted against re-election of Maurice Thompson to company's board.
Life Style Extra

BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR) - Final NAV

BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR) - Final NAV. BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITEDOrdinary Shares. The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company. Close of business 31/12/2021. Final NAV. Final NAV€ 29.2003£ 25.3052.
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Everyman Media (EMAN)

("Everyman" or the "Company") The Company announces that it has allotted and issued 15,000 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to an exercise of options. The Company has made application for the 15,000 Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). Admission is expected to become effective on or around 26 January 2022.
Life Style Extra

EXECUTIVE CHANGES: Mode Global and Omega Diagnostics lose CEOs

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of London-listed company director and manager changes announced on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Mode Global Holdings PLC - bitcoin banking app based in London - Ryan Moore resigns immediately as chief executive officer. Mode Global provides no reason for Moore's departure but says Executive Chair Jonathan Rowland will take over the day-to-day duties of CEO. "I would like to thank Ryan for his contribution to Mode over his time as CEO. I wish him well in all his future endeavours," Rowland says.
