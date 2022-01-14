IN BRIEF: HSS Hire Chair Alan Peterson buys back 1.5 million shares

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. WH Smith PLC - FTSE 250-listed Swindon, England-headquartered books and stationary retailer - Notes over 45% of shareholders vote against company's remuneration report at annual general meeting on Wednesday. "The Remuneration Committee has already conducted an extensive consultation with the company's largest shareholders regarding the Remuneration Report and the company's new Remuneration Policy. The new Chair of the Remuneration Committee, Marion Sears, looks forward to continuing the company's constructive discussions with shareholders, following her appointment, over the coming months," company says. Also notes over 21% of shareholders voted against re-election of Maurice Thompson to company's board.

