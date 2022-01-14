ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IN BRIEF: Minds + Machines sets new tender offer ahead of delisting

 6 days ago

Minds + Machines Group Ltd - London-based top-level domain registry - Will return up to GBP19 million further to shareholders in a tender offer for...

ContourGlobal sells hydro-power assets in Brazil, may return cash

(Alliance News) - ContourGlobal PLC on Thursday said it has agreed to sell its hydro-electric generation business in Brazil to Patria Investments for BRL1.73 billion, about USD313 million. The price tag includes the assumption of debt, so the net proceeds to ContourGlobal will be USD110 million. The company said it...
Share Price Information for System1 Group (SYS1)

System1 Group PLC (AIM: SYS1) ("System1" or the "Company") System1 Group PLC, the marketing decision-making platform, announces that it has made the following purchases of ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") from Canaccord Genuity Limited on the London Stock Exchange pursuant to the Share Buyback Programme announced on 7 January 2022.
Share Price Information for Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc ("the Company") Notification is given that pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 1 September 2021 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares. A market purchase of 27,989 ordinary shares of 25p each in the...
Disclosure Table (POTAM only)

THE TAKEOVER PANEL - DISCLOSURE TABLE. The following are today's changes to the Disclosure Table:. OFFEROR: Raymond James UK Wealth Management Holdings Limited (a. wholly-owned subsidiary of Raymond James Financial, Inc.) Offeror identified: 07:03 29-Jul-2021. Rule 2.6 deadline: N/A. Disclosure of dealings and positions in this offeror is not required.
Share Price Information for Merchants Trust (MRCH)

The board has declared a third interim dividend of 6.85p per Ordinary Share (compared with 6.80p for the third interim in the year ended 31 January 2021), payable on 15 March 2022 to holders on the register at the close of business on 4 February 2022. A Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) is available for this dividend and the relevant Election Date is 18 February 2022.
Share Price Information for Everyman Media (EMAN)

("Everyman" or the "Company") The Company announces that it has allotted and issued 15,000 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to an exercise of options. The Company has made application for the 15,000 Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). Admission is expected to become effective on or around 26 January 2022.
Share Price Information for Georgia Capital (CGEO)

Georgia Capital PLC ("Georgia Capital" - LSE: CGEO LN) announces that on 20 January 2022, Numis Securities Limited purchased on behalf of Georgia Capital the number of ordinary shares of £0.01 each on the London Stock Exchange as set out in the table below (the "Repurchased Shares") pursuant to the Georgia Capital share buyback and cancellation programme which commenced on 10 August 2021 (the "Buyback Programme").
Share Price Information for Currys Plc (CURY)

Currys plc (the "Company") announces that on 20 January 2022 it purchased through Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc 724,946 ordinary shares in the Company of 0.1 pence each on the London Stock Exchange and Multilateral Trading Facilities at a price of £1.0150 per share. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
IN BRIEF: Rockwood Realisation hires former Russell exec as chair

Rockwood Realisation PLC - investor in smaller UK public companies formerly known as Gresham House Strategic - Names Noel Lamb as independent non-executive chair, replacing Simon Pyper, who will step down as interim chair but remain a non-executive director. Lamb currently is chair of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd. As an executive, he was chief investment officer for Russell Investments Ltd in North America. Rockwood Realisation is in the process of a managed wind-down.
TRADING UPDATES: GSTechnologies buys crypto exchange; Altus realigns

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Duke Royalty Ltd - royalty finance company - Makes GBP2.5 million follow-on investment into existing royalty partner InTec Business Solutions Ltd to fund its two latest acquisitions. InTec is an investment holding company focused synergistic companies within the IT Managed Services sector in the UK and Ireland. Financing increases company's total investment in InTec to GBP12.4 million. The terms are the same as Duke's previous follow-on investment into InTec including a starting yield of 13.5% and the normal 6% annual adjustment factor. InTec recently buys Provident Technology Ltd, an IT Managed Services business, as well as Firefly Enterprises Ltd, a provider of fixed line data and telecom services.
Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell (UK): Simplification of Share StructureChanges in FTSE UK Index Series. Further to the FTSE Russell notice released 07 January 2022 and subject to the simplification of the share structure, whereby each share in Royal Dutch Shell A (UK, constituent) and Royal Dutch Shell B (UK, constituent) will be assimilated into a single line of Shell Plc, please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:
LONDON MARKET CLOSE: FTSE 100 down as BP, Shell and AB Foods weigh

(Alliance News) - Stocks in London ended mixed on Thursday with shares in heavyweight energy companies and Associated British Foods weighing on the FTSE 100, while US equity markets staged a comeback after steep declines. The FTSE 100 index ended up 4.65 points, or 0.1%, at 7,585.01. The mid-cap FTSE...
Parity jumps following success of new narrowed focus on recruitment

(Alliance News) - Parity Group PLC announced on Thursday that it had met or exceeded market expectations for 2021 following the decision to refocus its business around recruitment. Shares in Parity were up 15% at 7.75 pence in London at midday on Thursday. The London-based recruitment and consultancy company said...
TRADING UPDATES: Wincanton to top forecasts; Kier sees results in-line

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Kier Group PLC - Sandy, Bedfordshire-based construction and infrastructure services - Says performed well in the first half to December 31, despite inflationary pressure and expects to deliver half-year results in-line with expectations. Says continued strong operational performance and the confidence outlined at full year results in September. Kier continues to win new, high quality and profitable work in its markets on terms and at rates which reflect the bidding discipline and risk management introduced under the Performance Excellence programme.
eve Sleep revenue ahead of pre-Covid but reports service difficulties

(Alliance News) - eve Sleep PLC on Wednesday said annual revenue was ahead of its pre-pandemic level, but the mattress retailer's share price plunged as it report delivery and customer service issues. Shares in eve Sleep were down 25% at 2.68 pence each on Wednesday midday in London. The London-based...
IN BRIEF: Uru Metals's Zeb Nickel starts trading on OTCQB market

Uru Metals Ltd - Toronto-based metal project investor and developer - Says Zeb Nickel Corp receives final approval to begin trading on OTCQB market. The OTCQB consists mainly of early-stage and developing companies. Uru Metals holds a 75% interest in the mineral deposit developer Zeb Nickel. Uru Metals says trading on the OTCQB market is a positive step forward for both Zeb Nickel and its shareholders, allowing Zeb Nickel to have access to the US investment community.
IN BRIEF: BMO Commercial Property spends GBP66 million for two assets

BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - company which invests in UK commercial properties - Acquires two logistics assets in December for GBP66 million and commits to two developments for GBP10.5 million originating from existing portfolio. First acquisition is Orion One and Two, Markham Vale, Derbyshire for a price of GBP44.5million...
TRADING UPDATES: WH Smith faces director pay revolt; Troy lowers fees

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. WH Smith PLC - FTSE 250-listed Swindon, England-headquartered books and stationary retailer - Notes over 45% of shareholders vote against company's remuneration report at annual general meeting on Wednesday. "The Remuneration Committee has already conducted an extensive consultation with the company's largest shareholders regarding the Remuneration Report and the company's new Remuneration Policy. The new Chair of the Remuneration Committee, Marion Sears, looks forward to continuing the company's constructive discussions with shareholders, following her appointment, over the coming months," company says. Also notes over 21% of shareholders voted against re-election of Maurice Thompson to company's board.
BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR) - Final NAV

BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR) - Final NAV. BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITEDOrdinary Shares. The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company. Close of business 31/12/2021. Final NAV. Final NAV€ 29.2003£ 25.3052.
IN BRIEF: OSB Group starts GBP3 billion euro note programme

OSB Group PLC - FTSE 250-listed Kent-based mortgage specialist focused on UK housing market, formerly known as OneSavings Bank - Establishes GBP3.0 billion euro medium term note programme. In early November hails "strong financial and operating performance" in three months to September 30. Organic originations up 46% year-on-year to GBP1.1...
