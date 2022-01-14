IN BRIEF: Minds + Machines sets new tender offer ahead of delisting

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Duke Royalty Ltd - royalty finance company - Makes GBP2.5 million follow-on investment into existing royalty partner InTec Business Solutions Ltd to fund its two latest acquisitions. InTec is an investment holding company focused synergistic companies within the IT Managed Services sector in the UK and Ireland. Financing increases company's total investment in InTec to GBP12.4 million. The terms are the same as Duke's previous follow-on investment into InTec including a starting yield of 13.5% and the normal 6% annual adjustment factor. InTec recently buys Provident Technology Ltd, an IT Managed Services business, as well as Firefly Enterprises Ltd, a provider of fixed line data and telecom services.

