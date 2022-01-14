ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

SKorean rescuers pull body from collapsed construction site

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean rescuers have pulled a body from a heap of rubble at the construction...

www.wcn247.com

The Independent

Plane hit by train seconds after pilot is pulled free by rescuers in stunning video

A pilot in California who crash-landed on railway tracks has been pulled free from the aircraft seconds before it was destroyed by a speeding train, dramatic footage from the rescue shows.Los Angeles police released bodycam video of the incident that occurred at around 2pm on Sunday, where several officers can be seen racing to free the pilot from the crashed plane.They seem to struggle before the man, whose face is bloodied, is released from the crashed Cessna and they all run clear, as officers shout “Go go go!”Exactly five seconds later, the fast-moving Metrolink train tears into the...
ACCIDENTS
wcn247.com

Japan widens virus restrictions as omicron surges in cities

TOKYO (AP) — Restaurants and bars will close early in Tokyo and a dozen other areas across Japan beginning Friday as Japan widens COVID-19 restrictions due to the omicron variant causing cases to surge to new highs in metropolitan areas. The three-week restraint, which is something of a pre-state of emergency, is the first in Tokyo since September. While many Japanese adults are vaccinated against COVID-19, few have gotten a booster, which has been a vital protection from highly contagious omicron. Experts at a government meeting sounded alarm at the upsurge. They say while Tokyo has adequate available hospital beds now, they worry about the virus infecting the elderly, who could get seriously ill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

Tsunami damage: ‘Devastating’ waves hit 3 of Tonga’s smaller islands

Three of Tonga’s smaller islands suffered serious damage from tsunami waves, officials and the Red Cross said Wednesday, as a wider picture begins to emerge of the destruction caused by the eruption of an undersea volcano near the Pacific archipelago nation. U.N. humanitarian officials report that about 84,000 people — more than 80% of Tonga’s […]
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

First flight carrying international aid lands at Tonga airport after tsunami disaster

The first flight carrying fresh water and other relief material has landed in Tonga, five days after the eruption of an undersea volcano and tsunami wave that left the Pacific island blanketed in ash. New Zealand said its military plane landed at Tonga’s main airport in the capital Nuku’alofa on Thursday after the runway was cleared of ash that had prevented planes from landing so far. A C-130 Hercules military transport plane left New Zealand carrying water containers, kits for temporary shelters, generators, hygiene supplies and communications equipment, New Zealand’s foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta said.The plane arrived in Tonga...
WORLD
BBC

Infant among four bodies found near US-Canada border

Police in Canada have found the bodies of four people, including an infant, in a snowy field near the US border. The group died from exposure due to the frigid cold, which dropped to -35C (-31F) with wind chill, officials say. The bodies of a man, a woman, a teenage...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

North Sea: Fishermen lucky to survive after line set off WW2 bomb

Fishermen were "fortunate not to be killed" when their boat was thrown about by the blast from a World War Two bomb, a report states. The 15m (49ft) Galwad-Y-Mor was hauling in crab pots off the Norfolk coast when the line disturbed an unexploded bomb on the seabed on 15 December 2020.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Canadian truckers block highway at US border to protest Covid vaccine mandates

Dozens of Canadian truck drivers have blocked the highway near the US-Manitoba international border to protest against Covid-19 vaccine mandates.Videos shared on social media showed truck drivers carrying Canadian flags and holding a demonstration on the Manitoba Highway 75, which connects the Emerson community in Manitoba with the US city of Pembina in North Dakota.The demonstration slowed down traffic on both sides and caused delays for vehicles both entering and leaving Canada.The drivers were protesting against Canada’s new vaccine mandates for truck drivers, which came into force on Saturday.Canadian truckers against cross-border vaccine mandates have started to block all lanes...
PROTESTS
AFP

Crashed World War II aircraft found in India after 77 years

A missing World War II plane has been identified in India's remote Himalayas nearly 80 years after it crashed with no survivors, following a treacherous search that led to the deaths of three guides. The C-46 transport aircraft was carrying 13 people from Kunming in southern China when it disappeared in stormy weather over a mountainous stretch of Arunachal Pradesh state in the first week of 1945. "This aircraft was never heard from again. It simply disappeared," said Clayton Kuhles, a US adventurer who led the mission after a request from the son of one of those on board the doomed flight. The expedition took months and saw Kuhles and a team of guides from the local Lisu ethnic group ford chest-deep rivers and camp in freezing temperatures at high altitudes.
ACCIDENTS
wcn247.com

3 countries investigate Morocco attacker who killed tourist

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — A Moroccan judge has ordered a man suspected of fatally stabbing an elderly French tourist and injuring a Belgian visitor in southern Morocco to undergo psychiatric evaluation. Meanwhile anti-terror investigators in Morocco, France and Belgium are investigating the suspect’s possible links to terrorism. Police arrested a 31-year-old man on Saturday in the city of Algadir. He is suspected of killing a 78-year-old French woman in the town of Tiznit and injuring a Belgian woman in a knife attack in Algadir, a popular destination for foreign tourists.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wcn247.com

Police: Road accident in Ghana causes huge explosion, deaths

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Police in western Ghana say a vehicle carrying mining explosives has collided with a motorcycle and blown up, causing an unknown number of fatalities. Video from the scene circulating on social media showed a neighborhood reduced to pieces of wood alongside a massive crater in the earth. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said the explosion Thursday had resulted “in the loss of lives,” without giving further details. Police were on the scene along with fire and ambulance services, he added. The president tweeted his condolences to the families of the deceased, calling it “a truly sad, unfortunate and tragic incident.”
PUBLIC SAFETY

