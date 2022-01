There’s not been a hit TV series quite as divisive as Emily in Paris for a while. Some people absolutely love it for what it is; a few appreciate it as mind-numbing yet joy-inducing viewing; while others dismiss the whole thing entirely. One opinion that everyone seems to have in common? The clothes are not quite what they could be – especially when it comes to the vivacious and perennially upbeat Emily Cooper (Lily Collins). With the show confirmed to return for a third and fourth season, why not up the sartorial ante when it comes to the Chicago-born protagonist?

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO