ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Photos: Elephants dying from eating plastic waste in Sri Lankan garbage dump

By The Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37l86i_0dlfPesl00

PALLAKKADU, Sri Lanka (AP) — Conservationists and veterinarians are warning that plastic waste in an open landfill in eastern Sri Lanka is killing elephants in the region, after two more were found dead over the weekend.

Around 20 elephants have died over the last eight years after consuming plastic trash in the dump in Pallakkadu village in Ampara district, about 210 kilometers (130 miles) east of the capital, Colombo.

Examinations of the dead animals showed they had swallowed large amounts of nondegradable plastic that is found in the garbage dump, wildlife veterinarian Nihal Pushpakumara said.

“Polythene, food wrappers, plastic, other non-digestibles and water were the only things we could see in the post mortems. The normal food that elephants eat and digest was not evident,” he said.

Double-fault: Visa revoked again, Djokovic faces deportation

Elephants are revered in Sri Lanka but are also endangered. Their numbers have dwindled from about 14,000 in the 19th century to 6,000 in 2011, according to the country’s first elephant census.

They are increasingly vulnerable because of the loss and degradation of their natural habitat. Many venture closer to human settlements in search of food, and some are killed by poachers or farmers angry over damage to their crops.

Hungry elephants seek out the waste in the landfill, consuming plastic as well as sharp objects that damage their digestive systems, Pushpakumara said.

“The elephants then stop eating and become too weak to keep their heavy frames upright. When that happens, they can’t consume food or water, which quickens their death,” he said.

In 2017, the government announced that it will recycle the garbage in dumps near wildlife zones to prevent elephants from consuming plastic waste. It also said electric fences would be erected around the sites to keep the animals away. But neither has been fully implemented.

There are 54 waste dumps in wildlife zones around the country, with around 300 elephants roaming near them, according to officials.

People catching omicron to ‘get it over with’ worries health professionals

The waste management site in Pallakkadu village was set up in 2008 with aid from the European Union. Garbage collected from nine nearby villages is being dumped there but is not being recycled.

In 2014, the electric fence protecting the site was struck by lightning and authorities never repaired it, allowing elephants to enter and rummage through the dump. Residents say elephants have moved closer and settled near the waste pit, sparking fear among nearby villagers.

Many use firecrackers to chase the animals away when they wander into the village, and some have erected electric fences around their homes.

But the villagers often don’t know how to install the electric fences so they are safe and “could endanger their own lives as well as those of the elephants,” said Keerthi Ranasinghe, a local village councilor.

“Even though we call them a menace, wild elephants are also a resource. Authorities need to come up with a way to protect both human lives and the elephants that also allows us to continue our agricultural activities,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Bond revoked for businessman accused of killing employee

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma judge on Friday revoked the bond of a white local businessman accused of killing a Black man who worked for him after a prosecutor said the businessman was spotted in a bank drive-thru and visited a local Waffle House in violation of his bond conditions.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Independent

Glue traps used to catch rodents to be banned in Scotland

The sale and use of glue traps that are described as “one of the cruellest methods of rodent control” should be banned, Scotland’s environment minister has said.Mairi McAllan told the Scottish Parliament the Government wants to end the “cruel practice of setting glue traps” that are designed to snare vermin but often catch pets and other wildlife.It follows a call from the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission in March of last year to completely outlaw the use of the traps.Raising the issue during general questions at Holyrood, SNP MSP Siobhian Brown asked whether the Scottish Government would accept the commission’s recommendation and...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Waste#Elephant#Food Waste#Recycled Plastic#Pallakkadu#Ap#Visa
stlmag.com

Printerior sees potential in plastic waste

A couple weeks ago, Trent Esser needed a trash can, so he printed one. It’s an artfully designed, pale mauve receptacle that’s now sitting under a table, half full of refuse. “If you keep looking around in here,” Esser says with a sweep of his arm, “you’ll be like, ‘Wait. Is all this stuff 3-D printed?’”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
World
Country
Sri Lanka
NewsBreak
Pets
WNCT

One person dead after hit-and-run crash in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A woman is dead after a hit-and-run early Saturday morning in Kinston. The Kinston Police Department said it happened just after 2 a.m. on Martin Luther King Boulevard near Thompson Street. Police responded in reference to a woman who had been hit by a car. Officers said they found the woman, who has not been identified, dead in the road when they arrived at the scene.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

When to get tested for COVID-19

CDC is releasing new guidelines recently for the amount of days to quarantine once someone tests positive.  . Tips offered to stay safe during Stalker Awareness Month. Free at-home COVID tests now available from the federal government. Beaufort County Public Schools create two new podcasts discussing school related topics, issues. NC-DOT...
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
AFP

First foreign aid flights reach Tonga

The first humanitarian flights arrived in volcano and tsunami-stricken Tonga Thursday, five days after the dual disaster cut the Pacific kingdom off from the rest of the world. - 'Unprecedented disaster' - Three people were killed when the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano exploded on Saturday, triggering tsunami waves that ripped down homes and caused widespread flooding.
CHINA
Daily Fort Worth

“Covid sucks”, Young vaccine hesitant woman who ‘wasn’t afraid of the virus’ contracts Covid-19 and dies in hospital leaving three children behind

Since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago, Covid-19 completely changed our lives and it looks like we are still way too far from the end of the pandemic. Millions of Americans have contracted the virus and more than 850,000 have died so far as a result of Covid-19 complications in United States and with Omicron in place, the numbers will continue to go up in the upcoming weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCT

WNCT

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy