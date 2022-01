Rain Financial says that the new funding would aid the provision of crypto access and education to all their supported markets. Crypto exchange Rain Financial has raised $110 million in a Series B funding round co-led by Paradigm and Kleiner Perkins. Rain, which became the first licensed crypto-asset service provider in the Middle East in 2019, intends to channel the fresh funds toward various objectives. Some of these include seeking licensing in additional countries and expanding its team. Objectives also include growing and strengthening its technological platform. According to Rain’s co-founding team:

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO