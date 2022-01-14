ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

How to Upgrade to Linux Mint 20.3: The Right Way

By Bobby Borisov
linuxtoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this article, I will walk you through the...

www.linuxtoday.com

makeuseof.com

How to Install and Set Up Sublime Text on Linux

Sublime Text is a source code editor that supports various markup and programming languages. It offers features like command palette, goto anything, auto-completion, snippets, and plugins, among others, and works on all major platforms, including Linux, macOS, and Windows. If you, too, are a Sublime Text user and your recent...
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

Linux Mint 20.3 Released with Some New Features and Refinements

Linux Mint has for years been one of the most popular Ubuntu-based distros out there with plenty of tweaks and refinements for both beginners and pros alike. Yesterday, the Mint team released Linux Mint 20.3 “Una”, the last Focal-based release and we’re going to take a look at it today.
COMPUTERS
Neowin

Linux Mint 20.3 released with brand new Xapp called Thingy, and rounded corners

The Linux Mint project has finally announced the release of Linux Mint 20.3. The new upgrade is available in three flavours: Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce. The release notes for each edition are more or less the same but the Cinnamon edition comes with Cinnamon 5.2 which includes a new calendar widget in the clock menu.
COMPUTERS
#Linux Mint
linuxtoday.com

Linux Tutorial: How to Manage Bash History

Bash (Bourne Again Shell) is the default shell in practically all Linux-based operating systems. All the commands we write in the terminal are interpreted by the shell and become part of its history. In this tutorial, we’ll learn how to manage Bash history.
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

Linux Basics: How to Switch Between Users in Linux

Linux is a multi-user operating system. Whether it’s using the superuser account to execute administrative tasks or modifying the current user’s access to a certain directory, you’ll have to move between users at some point. In this article, you will learn about all the different ways to switch between users in the Linux system.
COMPUTERS
Beta News

Install Linux Mint 20.3 'Una' this weekend if you have absolutely nothing better to do

Well, folks, we finally made it; the weekend is officially here! Hopefully you have some exciting activities planned. Maybe you are going to a party or taking someone out for a romantic dinner date. Or maybe, just maybe, you have absolutely nothing planned. You know what? That's OK. A lot of people are lonely and/or have no prospects. And for them, Linux exists.
COMPUTERS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
GamingOnLinux

Linux Mint 20.3 is out with theme adjustments, Document Manager, Dark Mode

Another brand new distribution release with Linux Mint 20.3 now officially available following the Beta release in December 2021. Not much has changed since the Beta, other than ensuring any nasty bugs didn't slip through to provide a pretty good desktop experience for both new and experienced users who want the simple life.
COMPUTERS
howtogeek.com

How to Install a DEB File in Linux

Abubakar is a freelance writer for How-to Geek. Although he holds a degree in Computer Science, he chose a career in writing to help people with technology. He has two years of experience writing about consumer electronics, Android, Linux, Windows, and open-source software on websites like Fossbytes. Read more... So,...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to View WebP Images on Ubuntu and Linux Mint

If you've searched for images on Google (or any other search engine), you've probably come across WebP images at some point but were perhaps hesitant to download them because of potential compatibility issues. Fortunately, though, there are workarounds to view WebP images on a computer. If you're on Linux, you...
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

3 Best Free Hard Disk Imaging Software Options

The hard disk and partition imaging software take a snapshot of your hard disk so that you can restore your system at a later time to the exact same state the system was when you imaged the disk or partition. There are so many disk imaging apps available online and...
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

How to Install Linux Kernel 5.16 in Rocky Linux 8 / Fedora 35

Linus Torvalds announced the Linux Kernel 5.16 after a few weeks of development and it is available for general usage. Linux Kernel 5.16 was released with new features, security, and support. It contains the new system features like futex_waitv() which improves the Gaming performance in Native Linux. For the complete...
COMPUTERS

