How to Upgrade to Linux Mint 20.3: The Right Way

Sublime Text is a source code editor that supports various markup and programming languages. It offers features like command palette, goto anything, auto-completion, snippets, and plugins, among others, and works on all major platforms, including Linux, macOS, and Windows. If you, too, are a Sublime Text user and your recent...
Linux Mint has for years been one of the most popular Ubuntu-based distros out there with plenty of tweaks and refinements for both beginners and pros alike. Yesterday, the Mint team released Linux Mint 20.3 “Una”, the last Focal-based release and we’re going to take a look at it today.
The Linux Mint project has finally announced the release of Linux Mint 20.3. The new upgrade is available in three flavours: Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce. The release notes for each edition are more or less the same but the Cinnamon edition comes with Cinnamon 5.2 which includes a new calendar widget in the clock menu.
Linux Mint recently announced a partnership with Mozilla. According to Clement Lefebvre, this is both a commercial and technical partnership to improve the Firefox web browser in Linux Mint. Learn more here.
Bash (Bourne Again Shell) is the default shell in practically all Linux-based operating systems. All the commands we write in the terminal are interpreted by the shell and become part of its history. In this tutorial, we’ll learn how to manage Bash history.
Linux is a multi-user operating system. Whether it’s using the superuser account to execute administrative tasks or modifying the current user’s access to a certain directory, you’ll have to move between users at some point. In this article, you will learn about all the different ways to switch between users in the Linux system.
Well, folks, we finally made it; the weekend is officially here! Hopefully you have some exciting activities planned. Maybe you are going to a party or taking someone out for a romantic dinner date. Or maybe, just maybe, you have absolutely nothing planned. You know what? That's OK. A lot of people are lonely and/or have no prospects. And for them, Linux exists.
Another brand new distribution release with Linux Mint 20.3 now officially available following the Beta release in December 2021. Not much has changed since the Beta, other than ensuring any nasty bugs didn't slip through to provide a pretty good desktop experience for both new and experienced users who want the simple life.
Abubakar is a freelance writer for How-to Geek. Although he holds a degree in Computer Science, he chose a career in writing to help people with technology. He has two years of experience writing about consumer electronics, Android, Linux, Windows, and open-source software on websites like Fossbytes. Read more... So,...
Iptables is a powerful tool to help configure access to various ports on your computer or server. It provides the level of control that makes it possible to configure what network traffic is permitted or denied to the system. The main quirk about iptables is that, by default, the configurations...
If you've searched for images on Google (or any other search engine), you've probably come across WebP images at some point but were perhaps hesitant to download them because of potential compatibility issues. Fortunately, though, there are workarounds to view WebP images on a computer. If you're on Linux, you...
The hard disk and partition imaging software take a snapshot of your hard disk so that you can restore your system at a later time to the exact same state the system was when you imaged the disk or partition. There are so many disk imaging apps available online and...
Experience shows that you can never be too paranoid about system backups. When it comes to protecting and preserving precious data, it is best to go the extra mile and make sure you can depend on your backups if the need arises.
Linus Torvalds announced the Linux Kernel 5.16 after a few weeks of development and it is available for general usage. Linux Kernel 5.16 was released with new features, security, and support. It contains the new system features like futex_waitv() which improves the Gaming performance in Native Linux. For the complete...
