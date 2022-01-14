Week In Review: Design, Low Power

The idea for Avarta began in 2017, but as it has gained momentum and continued development, it has gained more and more attention. A blockchain-based platform, Avarta's key value is trust. It has an interconnected set of products that are built around trust-both in creating secure features for their clients such as a multi-chain wallet, as well as providing an opportunity for users to have proof of their trustworthiness. By analysing data and patterns of their customers, they can generate a "trust score" that can be used for identity verification, financing risk assessment, and even to give validity to their metaverse avatar. While different platforms are addressing some of these issues, none seem to be tackling them all, let alone using them to create a trust-driven synergy for their interconnected products. Let's take a look at Avarta, its team, and its goal of bringing trust to the digital world.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO