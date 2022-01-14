ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Week In Review: Design, Low Power

By Technical Paper Link
semiengineering.com
 7 days ago

Nvidia again made its case for acquiring Arm to the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). "Arm is a private for-profit business at a crossroads. After acquiring Arm several years ago, SoftBank increased Arm's headcount, hoping to spur long-term growth in several markets, including data center and personal computer, long dominated...

semiengineering.com

Comments / 0

semiengineering.com

Week In Review: Manufacturing, Test

A fire broke out this week within ASML’s factory in Berlin, Germany. The fire was quickly extinguished and no one was injured during this incident. The factory manufactures components for ASML’s lithography systems, including wafer tables and clamps, reticle chucks and mirror blocks. The fire took place on...
ECONOMY
Tom's Hardware

EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 P6 Power Supply Review

The EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 P6 achieves high performance, and its build quality is high. However, its less-expensive sibling, the G6, is a bit quieter. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. The EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 P6 uses a modified Seasonic Focus Platinum platform; hence it...
ELECTRONICS
bitcoinist.com

NFTs In A Nutshell: A Weekly Review

‘High highs, and low lows’ has seemingly been the theme of the week in crypto, and NFTs were no exception. As we kick off the first full week of 2022, there was plenty of action in the NFT landscape to review. We’re ringing in 2022 in similar style as...
STOCKS
semiengineering.com

Blog Review: Jan. 19

Synopsys’ Anand Thiruvengadam examines the memory chip design challenges of optimizing PPA, speeding turnaround time, and improving reliability and how a shift-left approach can help. Cadence’s Paul McLellan checks out some of TSMC’s recent updates in 3D packaging and the importance of thermal analysis and finding the right balance...
ENGINEERING
designboom.com

business of design week 2021 'resets' global design with online hybrid event

Over 80 renowned brand leaders, design masters and entrepreneurs from various sectors gathered at business of design week (BODW) 2021, based in hong kong. at asia’s premier online annual event on design, an exciting line-up of key panel sessions – drawing on the theme ‘global design reset’ – signified the need for fresh thinking, decisive leadership and collaborative creativity across various disciplines. organized by hong kong design centre (HKDC), the concluded program that run from 1-4 december, included designers and speakers from all over the world with names like herzog & de meuron, refik anadol studio, thomas heatherwick and many more.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Quantum computers could finally be made at large scale after huge scientific breakthrough

Quantum computers could finally be made at large scale after a number of major breakthroughs, the scientists behind them have announced.The new research shows that it is possible to make robust and reliable silicon-based quantum computers, that would be compatible with the existing manufacturing technology we have.Three separate papers in Nature together show that such silicon-based quantum processors are dependable and efficient enough that they could be made and used in the real world.Each of the three papers show quantum computers that are more than 99.9 per cent error free, far above the 99 per cent threshold considered as the...
COMPUTERS
Infoworld

Airtable review: Flexible low-code/no-code in the cloud

Airtable may look like a spreadsheet in the cloud, but it’s actually more like a relational database in the cloud with its own development environment. That’s an oversimplification: Airtable has several development environments at a variety of skill levels ranging from non-programmers to power users to JavaScript programmers.
TECHNOLOGY
anandtech.com

The Be Quiet! Dark Power Pro 1500W PSU Review: Big Power

Be Quiet! is a German manufacturer that mainly produces PC cases, power supply units (PSUs), and cooling-related products. As the company's name suggests, their products are designed with quiet operation primarily in mind. The company is no stranger to the North American markets, slowly but steadily increasing its presence over the last few years. Their commitment to continue to increase their presence in the United States became apparent with the recent founding of a US-based service center in California for seamless after-sales support.
ELECTRONICS
hometheaterhifi.com

Starke Sound A2.640 Power Amplifier Review

The Starke Sound A2.640 Power Amplifier arrives with weight and power rarely seen (or heard) in the world of high-end audio. Despite its 92-pound presence, the Starke Sound A2.640 power amplifier is the anthesis of slow and massive in its sound. Using fully balanced, differential circuitry, it is one of the most articulate and detailed amplifiers I’ve ever heard. Despite being a relative newcomer in the world of audio amplification, Starke Sound has clearly established their bona fides as a premiere maker of state-of-the-art power amplifiers. Whether or not you can afford one, should you ever get the chance, you should hear this amplifier!
ELECTRONICS
Tech Times

Building the Power of Trust on the Blockchain: Avarta Review 2022

The idea for Avarta began in 2017, but as it has gained momentum and continued development, it has gained more and more attention. A blockchain-based platform, Avarta's key value is trust. It has an interconnected set of products that are built around trust-both in creating secure features for their clients such as a multi-chain wallet, as well as providing an opportunity for users to have proof of their trustworthiness. By analysing data and patterns of their customers, they can generate a "trust score" that can be used for identity verification, financing risk assessment, and even to give validity to their metaverse avatar. While different platforms are addressing some of these issues, none seem to be tackling them all, let alone using them to create a trust-driven synergy for their interconnected products. Let's take a look at Avarta, its team, and its goal of bringing trust to the digital world.
TECHNOLOGY
Electronic Engineering Times

Low-Power GPS Tracker Targets Global Shipping

A thin tracking device unveiled during CES 2022 uses geolocation technology augmented by low power consumption to extend battery life. Nestwave is collaborating with Samea Innovation to create ThinTrack, a thin, reusable logistics tracker with a multi-year battery life. Unveiled at CES 2022, ThinTrack uses Nestwave’s geolocation technology to reduce power consumption and extend battery life. Nestwave received development support from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 program.
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

The 12 Best Desktop Computers of 2022 for Any Price Point

While laptops have become more and more popular over the years, desktops still have their place in the home and office. The best desktop computers tend to be more powerful than laptops, offering better CPU and graphics cards as well as much more memory and storage. Many desktop models offer both SSD and traditional hard-disk drives for faster boot times and file access as well as more reliable, expanded storage for large files. On top of that, you can often get a top-rated desktop for less than a premium or even mid-range laptop. Desktops are also easier to upgrade and customize...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Oukitel P2001 portable power station review

The Oukitel P2001 incorporates the best one can get in terms of battery technology. But it is it’s versatility with features such as UPS and fast charging that makes it stand out from the competition. Two-minute review. Oukitel made a splash last year with a monstrous smartphone featuring a...
ELECTRONICS
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Quantum battery breakthrough paves way for revolution in energy storage

Researchers have made significant progress towards making quantum batteries a reality after demonstrating a new proof-of-concept device.The next-generation battery technology has the potential to revolutionise energy storage by making use of a phenomenon known as superabsorption.This process involves a quantum mechanical principle relating to a molecule’s ability to absorb light, requiring less charging time the more they become entwined. This means that it is theoretically possible for the charging power of a quantum battery to increase faster than the size of the battery. Superabsorption therefore means the bigger the battery, the faster it charges. Until now, however, it has...
ELECTRIC VEHICLES

