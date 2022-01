The only way to make a mark on music today is to be so undeniably unique that people have to pay attention. Thankfully, that’s what Bad Rescue does best. Nobody likes to talk about it, but music discovery is exhausting. Listeners generally have to sift through dozens if not hundreds of artists to find one that shows a little bit of promise. Even if you find that artist, which can be difficult, there is no guarantee that they will write a second song that captures your imagination. Discovery is an act of perpetual heartbreak, but now and then, a band comes along that makes all the bad times worth it. This week, that band is Bad Rescue.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO