Environment

Gabe's Friday Morning Forecast

wtva.com
 6 days ago

Gabe's Friday Morning Forecast

www.wtva.com

CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: More Dangerous Wind Chill Early Thursday, Light Snow Friday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The National Weather Service has issued another widespread wind chill advisory for Minnesota. WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says the advisory will be in effect through noon Thursday, and will be reissued in the overnight hours and go through noon Friday. It could feel like minus 30 to minus 40 degrees at times. Frostbite can attack exposed skin in less than 20 minutes in these conditions. (credit: CBS) The Twin Cities will have a high of 2 degrees Thursday, with pretty much the entire state in the same frozen boat. It will be even colder in western and northwestern Minnesota. O’Connor says a quick-moving system will drop light snow across the state beginning Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning. It will reach the metro by about dinnertime. Snow totals will only range between a dusting in southern Minnesota, and over 2 inches in the Arrowhead. Temperatures will warm into the teens Friday through Monday, with more snow chances Sunday and Monday. We’ll dive back into single-digit highs next Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
wamc.org

Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:. Cloudy and breezy today with light rain and snow showers this morning in southern NY and New England. Then in creasing sunshine from north to south. Temperatures falling through the 20s. Partly cloudy tonight. Lows 0 to 10 below. Mostly...
ENVIRONMENT
kalb.com

1/20/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast

Tyler is tracking rain, thunderstorms, and the possibility of severe storms on Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday. Tyler is tracking the possibility of severe storms on Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night. Details here!. Barrett's Night Weather. Updated: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST. |. KALB's 10 pm weathercast.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: First Alert Weather Day For Friday Snow

DENVER(CBS)- Friday is a First Alert Weather Day as another cold front is taking aim on Colorado. This system is the combination of a low pressure trough and another Canadian cold front now in the Pacific Northwest. Credit CBS4 The system will push thru the state starting early on Friday morning first bringing snow into the mountains and then spreading into the Front Range by late morning to early afternoon. Credit CBS4 For the Front Range the set up should be similar to a storm from last week where heaviest snow was in Jefferson and Douglas Counties. The spot where the Front Range Foothills...
COLORADO STATE
wtva.com

A very cold Thursday in store for our area

A frontal system worked its way through our area on our Wednesday and Wednesday night. This gave our area some rain and thunderstorms on our Wednesday and Wednesday evening. It has also given our area a brief mix of precipitation overnight and into this morning. Beyond a brief mix of...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

A cold stretch of weather settles into the Boston region on Friday. Forecasters are calling for partly sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the teens and 20s. Ocean effect snow showers are possible Friday into Saturday, particularly along Cape Cod and the Islands. Daily Local Weather Forecast.
BOSTON, MA
wtva.com

Bitterly cold air stays locked in place for the next few days

Bitterly cold air stays locked in place for the next few days. Bundle up for a cold stretch over the next few days as both actual temperatures and wind chill temperatures drop to significant lows. Friday will start off in the lower 20s with wind chill temperatures likely in the...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Temps Will Feel Below Zero Friday Morning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Here comes the cold. As Arctic air continues to drain into the region and our skies begin to clear overnight, we have the set up for frigid temperatures. (Photo: KDKA) Temperatures will dip into the single digits overnight with wind chills falling below zero. When it gets this cold and cold feeling, long exposure to cold temperatures is not recommended, as frostbite and hypothermia become concerns. (Photo: KDKA) With the wind chill, or “feels like temperature”, it will feel about 5 degrees below zero at Friday morning’s bus stop. High temperatures for the day will likely only top off in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Community Policy