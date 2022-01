Bloomingdale picked up varsity hoops wins over Mendon on Wednesday. In the boy’s game, Bloomingdale won 61-39. “They came out shooting the ball really well and we just struggled really bad in the first half,” Mendon coach Danny Schragg said. “Made some decent plays in the second half but our defensive rotation just isn’t there. Struggles from the free-throw line really put a damper on us getting back into the game.”

15 HOURS AGO