New York City, NY

Man found fatally stabbed in neck in Harlem: officials

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
1010WINS
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DPcTN_0dlfKYME00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Authorities launched an investigation after a man was discovered stabbed to death Thursday night in Harlem, according to the NYPD.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a man stabbed opposite of 78 West 132nd Street, officials said.

Upon arrival, officers observed a 40-year-old man with a stab wound to the neck.

EMS transported the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Harlem where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

The identification of the victim is pending family notification.

1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

