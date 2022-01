We all know that motivation is a vital factor in determining whether we will be able to meet our goals. But motivation can quickly fade and leave us feeling drained for an entire year. This is why it’s essential to learn ways on how you could maintain your energy throughout the year, not just during January or February. Managing ourselves often includes managing our motivation, energy, as well as general well-being. This blog post will list some motivation methods as well as some ideas on how you could keep up with the motivation so that it doesn’t disappear before spring arrives.

