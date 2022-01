The 2024 Chevy Silverado EV will be here before we know it, and the Tesla Cybertruck…well, no one is really sure when that’s coming. One this is certain, however; once these two electric trucks are on the market, there will be a fierce battle between them. After all, the Silverado EV is an electric take on an insanely popular – and conventional – pickup truck. On the other hand, the Tesla Cybertruck looks like something from Doctor Who. Which electric truck will reign supreme as the Cybermen’s vehicle of choice – or at least the bulk of humanity?

