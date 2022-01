The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs easily defeated the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers, respectively, in the first round of the playoffs. Both teams put on elite offensive performances, which is far from surprising. It’s important to emphasize how good each offense was in the Wild Card round last week. Below, you’ll find the NFL odds, along with my pick and prediction for the Bills vs. Chiefs Divisional Round matchup.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO